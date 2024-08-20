Power Rankings: Lions Entering 2024 Season 'Hunted' NFL Team
The Detroit Lions are no longer a surprise in NFL circles.
After a strong finish to the 2022 campaign, the Lions established themselves as true contenders in 2023 with a run to the NFC Championship game. With the 2024 regular season fast approaching, expectations are high for Dan Campbell's team.
The Lions have assembled a roster that is good enough to compete with the best of the best, and as a result they are viewed as a consensus top-five team in the NFL.
Here's a look at where the Lions stack up in a series of recent power rankings ahead of their preseason finale Saturday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Power Ranking: 4th
"When it comes to locking up core pieces, the Lions have had as fruitful an offseason as any team in the NFL, with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell getting their deals done on the eve of the NFL draft, Jared Goff finishing his new contract in May and Taylor Decker getting his done at the end of July. The Lions theoretically have a pretty darned big window to break through their glass ceiling, coming off a season in which they were up 17 points in the NFC Championship Game. All of this, of course, guarantees nothing when it comes to winning the franchise’s first Super Bowl, but by securing so many key players, Detroit has a legitimate chance to do something special. How will the Lions fare when going from the hunter to the hunted? That’s the part that interests me the most."
Power Ranking: 4th
"The Lions have retained their core coaching staff and added strength in the secondary. Jared Goff continues to lead a promising offense that looks to capitalize on last season’s success. Coach Dan Campbell has provided an optimistic outlook on Jahmyr Gibbs' recovery, indicating that while the injury needs to be managed carefully, it is not considered severe."
Power Ranking: 4th
"This upcoming season could likely be a make-or-break year for Williams. As the No. 12 pick of the 2022 NFL draft, Williams has had an abnormal start to his career. After having a shortened rookie campaign as he overcame an ACL injury suffered in college and a suspension for violating the NFL's gambling policy in Year 2, this season gives Williams a chance to show who he is in his first uninterrupted year with the team. Williams could be a huge part of the offense, but he has to step up."
Power ranking: 2nd
"Detroit attacked its weaknesses. The Lions signed run-stopping defensive tackle D.J. Reader. To fix a cornerback problem, they signed Amik Robertson, traded for Carlton Davis III from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and drafted Terrion Arnold in the first round and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. in the second. They signed defensive end Marcus Davenport to help out Aidan Hutchinson. The Lions got close to the prize and tried to make sure they don't fall short again."