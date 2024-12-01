What Lions Are Getting in Myles Adams
The Detroit Lions have been forced to continue adding pieces on the defensive line to an accumulation of injuries.
With rookie Mekhi Wingo out for the season and Levi Onwuzurike and Josh Pashcal's status in doubt for Thursday's game against the Packers, Detroit has added a pair of defensive linemen in Jonah Williams and Myles Adams off the Rams and Seahawks practice squads, respectively.
Adams is an intriguing addition, as he comes with four years of experience playing for the Seahawks. Since entering the league as an undrafted free agent, he's played in 26 career games including three this year for Seattle. One of those games this season was against the Lions in Week 4, where he totaled three tackles.
Detroit adds Adams to a defensive tackle rotation that is headlined by Alim McNeill and DJ Reader. Adams has traditionally been an interior defender throughout his career, but does have some flexibility to play on the end if necessary.
According to Pro Football Focus, Adams has played 268 of his 363 career defensive snaps lined up in the B gap. He's played 56 snaps in the A gap, and 62 lined up over an offensive tackle. This season, 31 of his 36 snaps played have been in the B gap.
In 2024, he has amassed a 40.4 overall PFF defensive grade, with a 37.9 run defense grade and a 57.4 pass rush grade. As a result, he will likely bring more to the defense as a pass rusher than as a run defender. Adams, 26, has one career sack that came in 2023.
Adams was forced into an important role for the Seahawks earlier this season due to injuries on the defensive line. He played in three games, including getting his biggest workload against Detroit in Week 4.
"He has to bring a lot. To be honest with you, he gets more snaps. I feel like the jump he's made this year, and I didn't coach him last year, so I don't know," Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde told local reporters in late-September. "But, just watching the tape, his ability to play the first down run game has grown I think. Then, his ability in the passing game, he's a pretty good pass rusher. His understanding of leverage, his hand use when he's rushing, the ability to get to edges, you see that. I've seen that throughout the preseason. I'm excited to see what he can do."
Time will tell what long-term impact Adams has in Detroit, but in the short term he could have a role as Detroit works to get Onwuzurike and Paschal healthy. He projects as having a role different from Brodric Martin, who is another depth piece that is yet to have an impact since returning from injured reserve.
Adams should enter the defensive tackle rotation as soon as he's up to speed, with a potential for contributing as soon as Thursday's game against the Packers. Depending on the length of time that is required for Onwuzurike to recover, the newcomer could wind up being a big part of the defense down the stretch. If Onwuzurike recovers quickly, Adams provides experienced depth.