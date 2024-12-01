T.J. Lang Blasts Kindle Vildor’s PI Flag Against Bears
The Detroit Lions were tested in the final minutes of their Thanksgiving win over the Chicago Bears.
After building a comfortable 16-0 halftime lead, the Lions were held to just one second half score while the Bears mounted a comeback. Led by rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, Chicago scored three touchdowns to cut the lead to 23-20.
In the final minute of the game, the Bears crossed over the midfield stripe and were mounting a drive. A pass interference penalty on Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor helped matters for the Bears, as they drew closer to tying the game with the penalty.
The penalty occurred on a fourth-and-14, keeping the Bears' attempt at a game-tying field goal alive. While the Lions were ultimately able to secure the win thanks to clock mismanagement by Chicago, the call on Vildor was ultimately puzzling.
"I was confused," Vildor said of the penalty, via the Free Press. "Everybody gets called for pass interference, but right there, I didn’t really see anything, I didn’t do anything. It was crazy. The ref told me after the game, he said that he thought I was grabbing him as I was going back towards the ball. It was unbelievable for me, man, but we still won, so I ain’t even worried about it no more."
Following the game, former Lion and current member of the radio broadcast team T.J. Lang weighed in, calling out the decision. The play appeared to be simple handfighting between Vildor and wide receiver DJ Moore downfield after a strong early bump from Vildor, and the throw did not appear to be catchable.
Lang noted, "Bears no doubt botched the end of that game .. but it never should’ve happened in the first place. That PI call on 4th and long was one of the biggest horse s**t calls I’ve ever seen. Karma."
Despite the questionable call, the Bears ultimately moved back after an illegal use of hands penalty on lineman Tevin Jenkins and a sack by Za'Darius Smith. After the sack, the Bears elected to not use their final timeout and wound up running just one more play before time expired.
Additional reading
1.) Lions Sign DL Off Seahawks Practice Squad, Waive Maurice Alexander
2.) Dan Campbell Addresses Offense Secrets Being Shared Online
3.) Lions DL Mekhi Wingo Out for Season
4.) Lions Can Still Achieve Huge Goals Despite Myriad of Injuries