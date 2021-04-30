5 Questions with Max Torres of Ducks Digest

What are the Lions getting in offensive lineman Penei Sewell?

Max Torres of SI's Duck Digest covers the Oregon Ducks and answered five questions regarding new Detroit Lions offensive lineman Penei Sewell.

1.) What are the Lions getting in offensive lineman Penei Sewell?

Max Torres: The Lions are getting the best offensive lineman in the 2021 NFL Draft class and one of the greatest offensive lineman to ever play college football.

Sewell is an amazing prospect that made an instant impact at Oregon as a true freshman, and will do the same in Detroit. Since he opted out of the 2020 season, he only played two seasons of college football, which means his body is likely much fresher than a typical high-profile lineman.

2.) What are Sewell's biggest strengths and weaknesses?

Torres: His biggest strengths are his run-blocking and athleticism. Sewell ran a 5.09 40-yard dash time at 6-foot-5, 331 pounds, which is staggering. That speaks to his elite quickness, even at such a large size. He has tremendous upper body strength as well, evidenced by his 30 bench-press reps at Oregon's pro day.

Sewell is also incredibly efficient at diagnosing defenses, and doesn't second guess any of his movements. He finishes all of his blocks, and he plays with violent intentions.

No glaring weaknesses come to mind, unless you consider it a weakness that he's a better run blocker than pass blocker. He was nearly perfect during his college career in Eugene.

3.) What are one-two things that fans of the Detroit Lions might not know about their newest offensive lineman?

Torres: Something Lions fans may not know about their newest offensive lineman is that every one of his brothers played or is currently playing Division I college football -- Noah (Oregon), Nephi (Utah) and Gabriel (Nevada).

4.) Do you think he has all the tools to become a success in the National Football League?

Torres: He has all the tools necessary to become a huge success in the National Football League. The Lions should be very happy about this pick, as Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal is among the best offensive line coaches in the country.

Sewell and Alex Leatherwood (Raiders) were both developed by Cristobal, and Sewell's game is among the best we've ever seen.

5. Detroit already features a talented left tackle in Taylor Decker. How do you think he will adapt to potentially moving to play right tackle?

Torres: Sewell's most comfortable at left tackle but I don't think a move to right tackle would be terribly difficult for him. Bottom line, wherever he needs to play Sewell should be good to go.

