8 Things Lions Must Accomplish at Training Camp
The Detroit Lions are gearing up for what could ultimately be a special 2024 season.
With the offseason coming to a close, the Lions' roster is making its final preparations for the start of training camp. In the fourth year under Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell, Detroit is in as good a position as any team in the league.
Here are eight things the Lions must accomplish in 2024 in order to have success when the regular season begins in September.
Jameson Williams' development
By letting Josh Reynolds walk, the Lions are setting up an opening for Jameson Williams to step into a bigger role within the offense. The avenue is there for the Alabama product to break out in a big way as the team's second option behind only Amon-Ra St. Brown.
He showed growth throughout last season, but must now be a consistent option within the offense. Williams dealt with drop issues at the beginning of last year, so consistency will be key. There's no doubting his potential impact with his game-breaking speed, but the next step for him is being a reliable, every down threat within the offense at all levels.
Secondary communication
With all the new faces in the secondary, Detroit has the look of a much improved defense in 2024. However, the challenge will be getting all the newcomers up to speed in an efficient and timely manner.
Carlton Davis and Amik Robertson are veterans who should have little issue getting up to speed, while rookies Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw may need more time to develop within the complexities of the scheme.
The Lions' pass defense was among the team's biggest pitfalls last season, so developing a rapport between the new options will be paramount throughout training camp.
Reps for Brodric Martin
Among the players who are in the biggest need of reps is Brodric Martin, who played in just three games as a rookie last season. The Lions were high on his potential, but he didn't get much in the way of meaningful snaps last season.
This year, that could change for Martin. He has a valuable opportunity early in camp with DJ Reader placed on the PUP list. As a result, first-team reps are available for the taking at the nose tackle position.
While Martin won't need to be an instant game-wrecker, development would be encouraging. He'll likely get plenty of opportunities in the preseason, as well, and could wind up benefiting greatly.
Growth from Hendon Hooker
Another player who will get plenty of opportunities this fall is Hendon Hooker. After spending most of last year rehabbing an injury, Hooker will get a chance to go through training camp in full for the first time.
Hooker was up-and-down in the spring, and training camp will give him another opportunity to demonstrate his abilities in Ben Johnson's offensive scheme. If he can improve his timing, the Lions' backup quarterback decision becomes much clearer.
No sophomore slumps
The Lions had three rookies who were among if not the best at their respective positions in their class. Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta and Brian Branch all had fantastic rookie seasons. Now, the key will be maintaining that success and not taking steps back in their second campaigns.
Gibbs and LaPorta will be big parts of the offense, while Branch is expected to be a versatile chess piece for the defense. Taking a step forward will be key for each, along with first-round pick Jack Campbell.
After taking his lumps as a rookie, Campbell appears primed for a bigger role in 2024. If he can take the next step, Detroit's 2023 Draft class could be among the best in recent memory.
Overall health
Branch was among four players that the Lions placed on injury lists ahead of the start of training camp. While injuries are a natural part of the game, remaining healthy will be exceptionally important for the Lions during camp.
The current injuries will give the Lions opportunities to evaluate their depth. However, having their key pieces ready to go for the start of training camp will be pivotal. Whether it's being patient with current injured players or monitoring workloads, Detroit must put itself in position to field their best lineups when the regular season approaches.
Kicker stability
The Lions have struggled to find kicker stability since Matt Prater departed after the 2020 season. Now, perhaps the biggest competition at the position of Campbell's tenure looms in camp.
The incumbent, Michael Badgley, is a player whom the staff is fond of and has been solid during his two years with the Lions. However, he'll battle UFL sensation Jake Bates for the job.
Bates has immense popularity with the Lions' fan base after nailing several long-range kicks with the Michigan Panthers this spring. Detroit needs stability at the position, as it's one that can win or lose big games.
Handling expectations
More than anything, the Lions must manage the big expectations facing them in 2024. After years of being an afterthought, the organization is being placed among the league's elite by pundits. It would be little surprise if the team was in contention for a title at the end of the regular season.
Getting back to where they finished last season and clearing that final hurdle will be no easy task, however. As a result, the overall attitude of the team and morale throughout camp will be closely monitored.
Holmes and Campbell have worked diligently to construct a championship-caliber roster. Now, it's time for the team to show it can win at the highest stage.