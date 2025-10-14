What Lions Snap Counts Against Chiefs Reveal
The Detroit Lions were unable to emerge victorious on a trip to Kansas City and Arrowhead Stadium. Facing one of the most decorated teams of this decade, the Lions came up short in primetime.
The Lions stayed competitive throughout Sunday’s game, but couldn’t make the big stop and scored touchdowns on just two of their final seven drives. As a result, they were defeated 30-17, dropping to 4-2 on the season.
Here is a breakdown of the Lions’ snap distribution, with analysis on what this could mean for the team moving forward.
Quarterbacks
- Jared Goff — (54) 100%
Goff was a steady 23-of-29 for 203 yards and two touchdowns, but the offense lacked the downfield element of their passing game. While he was on point with his accuracy, the offense wasn’t nearly as explosive as it had been in recent weeks.
Running backs
- Jahmyr Gibbs — (37) 69%
- David Montgomery — (17) 31%
- Jacob Saylors — 14 special teams snaps (64%)
- Craig Reynolds — 13 special teams snaps (59%)
Gibbs did the heavier share of the lifting, out-repping Montgomery by 20 snaps. However, neither were able to get much going consistently. Gibbs had 27 carries to Montgomery’s four, and the Lions were forced to utilize screens in lieu of running the ball after Kansas City held strong in the trenches.
Wide receivers
- Amon-Ra St. Brown — (48) 89%
- Jameson Williams — (46) 85%
- Isaac TeSlaa — (25) 46% — Three special teams snaps (14%)
- Kalif Raymond — (2) 4% — One special teams snap (5%)
- Dominic Lovett — Five special teams snaps (23%)
St. Brown had an uncharacteristic drop that ended a key drive at the end of the first half. Williams found his groove with a season-high six catches and a touchdown, which was welcome after he had had two quiet games in recent weeks. With Raymond dealing with a neck injury, TeSlaa repped most of the game as the third wide receiver.
Tight ends
- Sam LaPorta — (52) 96%
- Brock Wright — (31) 57% — 12 special teams snaps (55%)
- Ross Dwelly — (9) 17% — Nine special teams snaps (41%)
LaPorta remains nearly an every down player for the offense, and had five catches. With some difficulties up front, Wright made plenty of appearances as the second tight end, and Dwelly was also on the field in certain jumbo packages.
Offensive line
- Christian Mahogany — (54) 100% — Three special teams snaps (14%)
- Tate Ratledge — (54) 100% — Three special teams snaps (14%)
- Penei Sewell — (54) 100% — Three special teams snaps (14%)
- Dan Skipper – (54) 100% — Three special teams snaps (14%)
- Graham Glasgow — (54) 100%
- Trystan Colon — (3) 6% — Three special teams snaps (14%)
- Kayode Awosika — Three special teams snaps (14%)
With no Taylor Decker or Giovanni Manu, the Lions relied on Dan Skipper to make his first start of the season at left tackle. Colon got in on some action offensively in the team’s unbalanced packages, which involved he and Ratledge on the right and a shift to put Sewell on the left between Skipper and Mahogany.
Defensive line
- Aidan Hutchinson — (61) 95%
- DJ Reader — (43) 67%
- Tyler Lacy — (37) 58% — Five special teams snaps (23%)
- Tyleik Williams — (35) 55%
- Roy Lopez — (23) 36% — Five special teams snaps (23%)
- Al-Quadin Muhammad — (17) 27%
- Quinton Jefferson — (14) 22%
- Pat O’Connor — (13) 20% — 15 special teams snaps (68%)
- Tyrus Wheat — (2) 3% — 15 special teams snaps (68%)
Hutchinson and Reader are mainstays at the top of the rep list, but what’s intriguing is the amount of work given to Lacy. He’s surpassed second-year defender Mekhi Wingo, who remained inactive this week, and appears to be a big part of the team’s plans this year. Jefferson, a practice squad elevation this week, also got a decent dose of action in his Lions’ debut.
Linebackers
- Jack Campbell — (64) 100%
- Alex Anzalone — (64) 100%
- Derrick Barnes — (59) 92% — 12 special teams snaps (55%)
- Trevor Nowaske — (6) 9% — 19 special teams snaps (86%)
- Grant Stuard — (1) 2% — 19 special teams snaps (86%)
- Ty Summers — 14 special teams snaps (64%)
The Lions continue to rely on their top linebackers to play every down, with Barnes balancing a high defensive snap count with playing double-digit snaps on special teams. Nowaske remains the fourth linebacker, with Stuard and Summers each playing big roles on special teams.
Cornerbacks
- Rock Ya-Sin — (63) 98% — Five special teams snaps (23%)
- Amik Robertson — (62) 97%
- Arthur Maulet — (13) 20% — 10 special teams snaps (45%)
- Nick Whiteside — Seven special teams snaps (32%)
The Lions were thin at cornerback Sunday, leaning on veterans to help handle the Chiefs’ potent offense. However, the group as a whole struggled. It was Maulet’s first game with the organization, while Ya-Sin had by far his biggest workload of the season. If this group is what Detroit has for multiple weeks, expect the chemistry and communication to improve as they log more snaps together.
Safeties
- Brian Branch — (64) 100%
- Kerby Joseph — (53) 83%
- Thomas Harper — (10) 16% — 12 special teams snaps (55%)
- Erick Hallett — Six special teams snaps (27%)
Branch played every down but will serve a one-game suspension after appearing to start a postgame fight. Joseph, meanwhile, missed some time with an injury and looked to be fighting through plenty of pain. Harper had a pass breakup on a fourth down during his relief of Joseph.
Specialists
- Jake Bates — Seven special teams snaps (32%)
- Jack Fox — Six special teams snaps (27%)
- Hogan Hatten — Six special teams snaps (27%)