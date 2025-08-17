What Lions Snap Counts Against Dolphins Reveal
Here's a look at the snap counts from the Detroit Lions preseason game against the Dolphins, as well as insight on what they reveal about Detroit's roster after three preseason games.
Quarterbacks
- Kyle Allen — (35) 51%
- Hendon Hooker — (34) 49%
Allen has taken the lead in the backup battle with two straight good performances, and Dan Campbell admitted that he trusts the veteran more right now. Hooker will get one more preseason opportunity, and it could define whether or not he breaks camp with the team at the conclusion of camp.
Running backs
- Jacob Saylors — (31) 45% — Eight special teams snaps (30%)
- Sione Vaki — (19) 28% — Five special teams snaps (19%)
- Craig Reynolds — (12) 17% — Four special teams snaps (15%)
- Deon Jackson — (7) 10% — 12 special teams snaps (44%)
Saylors earned a longer look from the coaching staff after a strong showing against the Falcons. Vaki was utilized plenty in his first preseason action after dealing with injury throughout the start of training camp. Reynolds was able to have a lighter workload Saturday with Vaki back after two games of increased carries.
Wide receivers
- Jackson Meeks — (39) 57% — 12 special teams snaps (44%)
- Isaac TeSlaa — (35) 51% — Four special teams snaps (15%)
- Tom Kennedy — (35) 51% — Two special teams snaps (7%)
- Ronnie Bell — (34) 49%
- Jakobie Keeney-James — (29) 42% — Two special teams snaps (7%)
- Dominic Lovett — (19) 28% — Four special teams snaps (15%)
- Kalif Raymond — (1) 1% — Two special teams snaps (7%)
The Lions have given Meeks plenty of opportunities over the first three preseason games, and he's performed well when called upon. He's making an intriguing case to make the roster. Lovett had a fumble recovery, while TeSlaa continues to make the Lions' decision to trade up for him look good.
Tight ends
- Zach Horton — (50) 72% — 12 special teams snaps (44%)
- Shane Zylstra — (24) 35% — Eight special teams snaps (30%)
- Steven Stilianos — (10) 14% — Five special teams snaps (19%)
- Gunnar Oakes — Two special teams snaps (7%)
With Kenny Yeboah down, the battle for the third tight end spot has shifted to a two-horse race between Horton and Zylstra. The Lions gave Horton plenty of runway Saturday, and he was inconsistent. Stilianos also got his first taste of action with the team after signing prior to the Falcons game.
Offensive line
- Michael Niese — (43) 62% — Three special teams snaps (11%)
- Kingsley Eguakun — (35) 51 % — Three special teams snaps (11%)
- Dan Skipper — (35) 51% — Three special teams snaps (11%)
- Netane Muti — (35) 51% — Three special teams snaps (11%)
- Jamarco Jones — (35) 51%
- Mason Miller — (34) 49% — Three special teams snaps (11%)
- Zack Johnson — (34) 49%
- Gunner Britton — (34) 49%
- Giovanni Manu — (34) 49%
- Kayode Awosika — (26) 38% — Three special teams snaps (11%)
Detroit split up its reps pretty evenly on the offensive line, with Niese getting a little extra action and Awosika getting a little less. This could mean a battle for one of the guard depth spots, though Awosika has been repping with the second-team throughout camp. Jones remains ahead of Manu at the tackle position.
Defensive line
- Myles Adams — (44) 65%
- Keith Cooper Jr. — (40) 59% — Seven special teams snaps (26%)
- Nate Lynn — (33) 49% — Nine special teams snaps (33%)
- Isaac Ukwu — (33) 49% — Nine special teams snaps (33%)
- Chris Smith — (30) 44% — Four special teams snaps (15%)
- Mitchell Agude — (23) 34% — 12 special teams snaps (44%)
- Brodric Martin — (22) 32%
- Al-Quadin Muhammad — (20) 29%
- Pat O’Connor — (17) 25% — One special teams snap (4%)
- Ahmed Hassanein — (10) 15%
Cooper is one of the most intriguing undrafted free agents on the roster, and looks to be playing his way into a role on the defense. Lynn and Ukwu both had good days coming off the edge, and Al-Quadin Muhammad was also effective in his reps. The injury to Hassanein may be one that sidelines him for a bit, which would be a significant blow to Detroit's defensive line depth.
Linebackers
- Anthony Pittman — (36) 53% — 13 special teams snaps (48%)
- Ezekiel Turner — (31) 46% — Six special teams snaps (22%)
- DaRon Gilbert — (27) 40% — 12 special teams snaps (44%)
- Grant Stuard — (26) 38% — 10 special teams snaps (37%)
- Trevor Nowaske — (26) 38% — 10 special teams snaps (37%)
- Zach Cunningham — (21) 31% — Five special teams snaps (19%)
The Lions have plenty of linebacker depth, which will help when the regular season comes around. However, they won't be able to keep everyone. Cunningham got a lighter workload, while Pittman was able to showcase his abilities for an extended amount of time. Stuard continues to be impactful on special teams.
Cornerbacks
- Erick Hallett — (44) 65% — Five special teams snaps (19%)
- Nick Whiteside — (33) 49% — 11 special teams snaps (41%)
- D.J. Miller — (30) 44% — Two special teams snaps (7%)
- Tyson Russell — (28) 41% — Nine special teams snaps (33%)
- Allan George — (21) 31% — Three special teams snaps (11%)
- Luq Barcoo — (20) 29% — Four special teams snaps (15%)
The cornerbacks were rotated fairly evenly on Saturday, with several players getting action. Miller and Barcoo got their first taste of extended action after signing last week, while George was signed prior to the team's second joint practice this week and wound up playing 21 snaps.
Safeties
- Ian Kennelly — (49) 72% — 16 special teams snaps (59%)
- Rock Ya-Sin — (35) 51% — 10 special teams snaps (37%)
- Loren Strickland — (27) 40% — 12 special teams snaps (44%)
- Avonte Maddox — (22) 32% — One special teams snap (4%)
The Lions continue to lean on Ya-Sin for snaps in the secondary due to the safety depth taking a hit. Strickland and Kennelly both are intriguing back-end of the roster options, and this coming week will be a big one for both to attempt to make their case.
Special teams
- Hogan Hatten — 10 special teams snaps (37%)
- Jack Fox — 10 special teams snaps (37%)
- Jake Bates — Seven special teams snaps (26%)