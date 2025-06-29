What Terrion Arnold Must Improve in 2025
Detroit Lions 2024 first-round pick Terrion Arnold took his fair share of bumps and bruises throughout his first NFL season.
Thrust into action as a starting cornerback right away, Arnold was often targeted by opposing quarterbacks. As a result, his early performances were often marred by pass interference penalties.
Arnold was flagged twice in his NFL debut against the Los Angeles Rams, then again in Week 2 against Tampa Bay. In total, Arnold was penalized seven times for pass interference in his rookie season.
When exploring areas of potential improvement for the Alabama product, avoiding these downfield pass interference penalties is the biggest. As the season wore on, Arnold demonstrated much more comfort in his coverage ability.
Arnold is coming off a season in which he allowed a 100.4 passer rating, according to Pro Football Focus. While he did perform better later in the year, he still allowed a high passer rating throughout the final games.
Against Minnesota in the regular season, Arnold played what may have been his best game of the year as he allowed just a 39.6 opposing passer rating. However, in the other four of the Lions' last five games including their loss to Washington in the playoffs, his passer rating allowed was above 100.
Arnold does have a tendency to be too handsy at the catch point, and as such he'll need to improve by being more subtle in this area. Physicality is a defining trait for the Lions' defensive backs, but finding a way to meet that standard without drawing penalties will be important.
If he's able to find this groove, Arnold has the potential to become a true shutdown corner due to the physical traits he has at his disposal. He's an easy mover, and has good ball skills as shown by his time at Alabama.
While Arnold did struggle last season, having that full year of experience should work wonders for him. He appears to have the necessary bounce-back mindset that is a necessity for cornerbacks, and is a fluid mover which should allow him to stay in phase while covering the many tough wideouts he'll see in 2025.
Ultimately, Arnold needs to be more savvy in coverage and avoid drawing flags, which would allow his other traits to shine. If he can do this, he'll flourish for the Lions in 2025.