NFL Announces Award Everyone Says Penei Sewell Will Win Often
The NFL has announced a new award that aims to reward offensive linemen who succeed at protecting their quarterback.
Many supporters of the Detroit Lions believe right tackle Penei Sewell, who is wide considered one of the best playing at his position, will be the the recipient of the award on a regular basis.
According to the league, "The award, which will be presented annually at NFL Honors to the best offensive lineman of the season, symbolizes protection, durability, and the unsung heroics of the players who shield their teammates and drive their teams forward."
Many current and former offensive linemen took to social media to share their happiness that those who excel at the position are finally being recognized.
"This award means everything to the big guys up front. The Protector of the Year isn't just about stats-it's about the mindset, grit, and leadership it takes to be the foundation of a football team," NFL analyst Andrew Whitworth shared on social media. "It's time the men who lead, protect, and never ask for credit are recognized as the backbone of this game!"
Offensive linemen tend to shy away from seeking the limelight, but there has been more support for an award given out annually to reward players who excel in the trenches.
"This Protector of the Year award is finally giving the big boys up front the respect we deserve,” said Buffalo Bills guard Dion Dawkins. “I've been knocking on doors and spearheading this movement because offensive linemen are the true foundation of every team's success.
"We might not have all the fancy stats as the skinnies or end up on a highlight reel every week, but without us, there's no rushing titles, passing titles, or touchdowns. This award is for all the unsung heroes who put in work every snap. I won’t stop fighting to give offensive linemen the respect and recognition we deserve.”