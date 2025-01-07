Who Could Lions Play in Divisional Round?
It's official — for the first time in franchise history, the Detroit Lions hold the No. 1 seed in the NFC in the postseason.
The Lions officially clinched the NFC North division title for the second-consecutive year and the No. 1 seed with a 31-9 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18. With the win, Detroit can utilize the week off to gain some rest after playing 13 straight weeks due to its bye being in Week 5.
Because the Lions earned a bye week, their opponent in the Divisional Round is to be determined. The Lions will watch the Wild Card action unfold, and will take on the lowest remaining seed at the conclusion of the round.
Here are the matchups on the NFC side in the Wild Card Round of the postseason, with notes on each opponent. Detroit could potentially play any of Los Angeles, Minnesota, Washington or Green Bay in the Divisional Round.
No. 2 Philadelphia vs. No. 7 Green Bay (4:30 p.m. Sunday, FOX)
Philadelphia Eagles (14-3): The Eagles are led by Saquon Barkley, who surpassed 2,000 rushing yards and was in hot pursuit of Eric Dickerson's single-season record before resting in Week 18. Quarterback Jalen Hurts is in concussion protocol and has not played the last two weeks. There are plenty of talented players on the offense, headlined by wide receivers A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith and offensive lineman Lane Johnson. As long as the Eagles are healthy, they will be a tough out. Because they are the two seed, they will not play the Lions in the Divisional Round.
Green Bay Packers (11-6): The Packers managed to weather the storm of an early season injury to quarterback Jordan Love and lost just one game outside of the division. However, they were 1-5 in the division and couldn't find the magic against the Lions and Vikings. Green Bay nearly ousted San Francisco in the Divisional Round last season and will be looking to conjure up more of that postseason magic. Should they knock off the Eagles, they would be locked into a Divisional Round matchup in Detroit.
No. 3 Tampa Bay vs. No. 6 Washington (8:20 p.m. Sunday, NBC)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-7): Led by quarterback Baker Mayfield, the Buccaneers rallied to capture a second-straight NFC South title on the season's final day. Mayfield led Tampa Bay to a victory over Detroit in Week 2, and the two teams met in the Divisional Round of last year's playoffs. Mike Evans went over 1,000 yards for the 11th straight season to tie Jerry Rice's all-time record, and despite some struggles this season the Buccaneers have what it takes to make a run. Tampa Bay won't be coming to Detroit in the Divisional Round, and would host on the other half of the bracket if Philadelphia loses to Green Bay.
Washington Commanders (12-5): Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels ignited the Commanders this season, leading them to a runner-up finish in the NFC East. Their season was at a crossroads after three-straight losses to drop them to 7-5, but Washington has won five in a row to finish 12-5 on the season. Daniels is the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, and has plenty of talented pieces around him. If they're able to knock off Tampa Bay and the Eagles beat the Packers, Washington will come to Detroit in the Divisional Round.
No. 4 Los Angeles vs. No. 5 Minnesota (8:15 p.m. Monday, ESPN)
Los Angeles Rams (10-7): The Rams have plenty of recent history with the Lions, as the two teams met last year in the Wild Card Round and again in the 2024 regular season opener. Detroit won both games at Ford Field, with the first being a 24-23 win and the second being a 26-20 overtime triumph. Quarterback Matthew Stafford played over a decade for the Lions, while Lions' quarterback Jared Goff spent the first five years of his career with Los Angeles before the two were swapped in a trade that helped to ignite Detroit's rebuild. If Philadelphia, Tampa Bay and Los Angeles all win, Stafford and company will make their third trip to Ford Field in just over a calendar year.
Minnesota Vikings (14-3): Led by the resurgence of Sam Darnold and another strong year by wideout Justin Jefferson, the Vikings kept pace with the Lions all year in the NFC North. It took a Week 18 win for Detroit to finally clinch the division, and as a result the Vikings are the first ever 14-win Wild Card team. Kevin O'Connell's offense has been wildly successful, and defensive coordinator Brian Flores is one of the league's best in his role. For Detroit and Minnesota to meet again in the Divisional Round, both Philadelphia and Tampa Bay would have to win while the Vikings win at Los Angeles.