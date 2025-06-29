Why D.J. Reed is Upgrade Over Carlton Davis
The Detroit Lions' biggest move of the offseason was to bring in cornerback D.J. Reed. On the flip side, they had multiple impactful departures headlined by the losses of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.
As a result, the Lions have had to endure plenty of skeptics who are uncertain whether or not new coordinators John Morton and Kelvin Sheppard can meet the standard that the team has set over the past two seasons.
However, ESPN's Field Yates believes the Lions should be able to handle the adversity and continue performing at a high level. While explaining that the team could endure some early struggles, he believes that the team should be able to have plenty of success.
"I think it would be disingenuous to not at least acknowledge at the beginning of the season if there are changes and if the offense does not come out with its same prolific level of scoring like it has for the past couple of seasons under Ben Johnson," said Yates. "At the same thing, if I've learned one thing about this Lions franchise under Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell, it's that they deserve the benefit of the doubt."
Additionally, Yates is bullish on the team's addition of Reed. Though Reed doesn't have the flashy production in the interception department, he has proven to be a physical defender that fits Detroit's style.
As a result, the analyst sees the newcomer as an upgrade over Carlton Davis, who departed after one season to sign with the New England Patriots. Yates sees Reed as a player that can elevate the defensive production, along with the numerous players who are healthy after missing significant time last year with injuries.
"A transition that many would see as a challenge, I think the Lions are embracing (it) with a ton of internal confidence. And I'll say this, the defense, other than the fact that they're way healthier, they're just more talented this year," Yates explained. "I thought the upgrade of D.J. Reed at that second cornerback spot to play in place of Carlton Davis is one that will help this defense look much more like it did at the beginning of last season."
