Hogan Hatten's Former Teammate: Lions Got 'Best' Snapper in NFL
One of the tightest position battles throughout Detroit Lions training camp involved the long snapper position.
Scott Daly, who replaced Don Muhlbach back in 2021, has reportedly been notified he will be released. The veteran worked his back this year after suffering a knee injury in 2023.
Hogan Hatten, who went undrafted this year, will now take over the position. Detroit's coaching staff likely saw the value the athletic long snapper can also bring in coverage situations.
“One of the reasons we wanted to bring Hogan in was, he was intriguing in his coverage ability," said Dan Campbell, when discussing the close battle with Daly. "He did play linebacker in college, so he runs pretty good, and he kind of has an awareness on the football. You saw he played some defensive snaps for us, a couple. We needed him in there with where we were at at linebacker to finish the game out. So, that’s what he’s got.”
Idaho's former kicker/punter Logan Prescott shared, "Detroit got the best snapper in the league," after discovering Hatten had made the team.
Now, the next step in Hatten's career is proving he can execute and remain steady under pressure.
Detroit can ill afford errant snaps on critical punts or field goals in a pressure packed season with extremely high expectations.
