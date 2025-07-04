Why Potential New T.J. Watt Contract Could Be Problematic for Lions
Pittsburgh Steelers star pass-rusher T.J. Watt is seeking to become the highest-paid non-quarterback in the National Football League.
The talented pass-rusher skipped mandatory minicamp and is reportedly unhappy with his current contract situation.
CBS Sports NFL reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala explained during a recent radio interview there was a disconnect between Watt and the organization, similar to what occurred in 2021 during negotiations.
"T.J. Watt was openly told, 'You're fortunate to be a Steeler.' And his response was, 'You're fortunate to have me.' The Steelers' attitude, the Steelers' mindset, and you see this from so many fans too, is that it is such a privilege to be in this uniform, to wear this helmet," Kinkhabwala explained about the 2021 negotiations. "Therefore you should take a hometown discount just because you get to play for one of these cornerstone, trademark organizations."
Should Watt end up eventually landing a contract that resets the market for pass-rushers, the price for Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson could instantly increase.
Currently, the former No. 2 overall pick, Watt and Trey Hendrickson are all potentially in line for drastic pay raises, as Maxx Crosby and Myles Garrett have reset the market in the past several months.
“There’s a lot of different ways this can go. Certainly, you know that T.J. Watt is frustrated at this point that things are not worked out here," NFL Insider Tom Pellisero told Rich Eisen this week. "What do I see being the most likely way that this sorts itself out sometime between now and Sept. 8, which is their opener? They end up getting a deal done with TJ Watt. When does that happen? What do the numbers look like? All I would tell you, Rich, is it is going to be big money. And I do believe, again, pending any other deals to get done between now and then , I believe we’re going to see a reset in the edge market again.”
Even though former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Jon Jansen advised the former Michigan Wolverines defensive end to bet on himself and wait until next offseason, it may behoove the Lions to secure a long-term contract with their best defensive player.
A growing price tag may make things far too difficult for general manager Brad Holmes and the Lions' front office, given the many extensions awaiting the team's other star players.