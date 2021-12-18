Skip to main content
    ESPN No Longer Available on YouTube TV: Alternative Option Available to Stream

    YouTube TV and ESPN could not reach a deal just ahead of bowl season.
    Author:

    Millions of YouTube TV subscribers are very unhappy, after losing access to ESPN and other channels on Friday. 

    Both sides could not come to an agreement on a new distribution deal.

    The deadline for a new agreement to be reached was Friday at 8:59 p.m. PST, and once a new deal was not agreed upon, subscribers lost access. 

    “We’ve held good faith negotiations with Disney for several months. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we’ve been unable to reach an equitable agreement before our existing one expired, and their channels are no longer available on YouTube TV,” YouTube TV said in a statement. “We know this is frustrating news for our customers, and not what we wanted. We will continue conversations with Disney to advocate on your behalf in hopes of restoring their content on YouTube TV.”

    “We’ve been in ongoing negotiations with Google’s YouTube TV and unfortunately, they have declined to reach a fair deal with us based on market terms and conditions,” Disney Media said in a released statement. 

    In the end, disputes oftentimes hurt both sides equally, as millions of sports fans now cannot enjoy the bowl season that is just about to start. 

    Fans that want an alternative option can get a 7-day free trial on fuboTV. 

