Jesse James Describes 'Pretty Brutal' First Season in Detroit

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell understands that production from the tight end unit must increase this upcoming season.

"As far as those guys go (T.J. Hockenson and Jesse James), I just had a conversation with Jesse, and it's my job to help those guys get more involved," Bevell said back in June. "The good part about the job is I have all these weapons, and that's also the bad part about the job. I mean, there's only one ball. I talked to Jesse about getting Jesse more involved. But, all those guys need to have opportunities to touch the ball -- whether they're the skill guys on the outside or whether it's the easiest way handing it to those running backs.