'Big Fan of His': Tony Finau Owns Calvin Johnson NFL Jersey

Tony Finau came to Detroit playing his best golf of the calendar year.

After winning the 3M Open in Minnesota last week, Finau came to Detroit as one of the leaders to potentially be in contention to win the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

“When I got to the 16th green and I look over to the left and I had a 3-shot lead, and my heart almost skipped a beat. I couldn’t believe it," Finau said, after winning the third PGA Tour event of his career. “I said, 'Wait a second here.' I was near the top of the leaderboard, but I was never within four or five shots, and all of a sudden, I was the one leading the golf tournament.”

Taking place at the historic Detroit Golf Club, the world's best golfers have descended upon the Motor City to compete for the tournament prize over the course of the next four days.

© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Finau got off to a great start, shooting an eight under round of 64 (-8), placing himself as the co-leader of the event.

"Yeah, felt like that a little bit, but it's a whole different week. This game's a funny game because sometimes you play well and the next week you're a little flat, sometimes you play well and you keep it going," he said. "It was nice to keep it going after last week and keep it going today."

Finau also revealed following the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic that he only has one NFL jersey as part of his collection.

Like many, Finau is a fan of Calvin Johnson, the Pro Football Hall of Famer who donned a Lions jersey for nearly a decade.

"Yeah, that's unbelievable. I got to meet him for the first time during the 313 Challenge on Wednesday and I told him there's only one jersey in the NFL that I own and it's a Calvin Johnson jersey, so big fan of his," Finau revealed. "And I was sad when he retired, but I totally understood that decision. I was a huge fan of his, so I'm pretty humbled that he thinks highly of my game and me. The feelings are very mutual and I have a lot of respect for him."