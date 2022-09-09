Why CB Chase Lucas Feels He Is 'About to Be Great'

Rookie cornerback Chase Lucas is all smiles.

After earning a position on the Detroit Lions initial 53-man roster, the young rookie cornerback can turn his attention to the pursuit of greatness.

Lucas, 25, was the team's seventh-round draft pick in this past year's draft, which does not guarantee a spot on the team, following the conclusion of training camp.

The path to the NFL is never an easy one. Lucas felt a significant level of anxiety that he may have cost himself an opportunity to live out his dream, as he dropped a potential pick-six interception in the team's opening preseason contest against the Atlanta Falcons.

But a gritty attitude and an ability to bounce back quickly showed the Lions' coaching staff he possessed the necessary resiliency to stay on the active roster.

"It's really just how far I've came," Lucas told All Lions this week, when asked about his positive energy and spirit. "I had to deal with a lot of stuff going up. And coming to this situation and just being in the NFL and I'm very grateful man. So, I just feel like I got to keep that smile and keep that edge everyday."

© Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

"I knew I was going to be something"

Having positive role models can also aid in the development of a young football player.

During his collegiate career that spanned six years, Lucas had the opportunity to learn from Herman Edwards, Marvin Lewis and Antonio Pierce.

But the 25-year-old rookie also possessed the inner belief that if he was given an opportunity, he would not let those that trusted in him down.

"You got to just always have a certain confidence about yourself, a certain swagger. Definitely, you got to feel like you're the best on the field and in this world," said Lucas. "No matter what you're doing. That's okay for you to believe it, not okay to say, but for you to believe in that and think that in your head, man, it will bring you to a lot of success. That's what I feel."

In a conversation with defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant that was featured in the finale of "Hard Knocks," Lucas expressed his inner belief that he was about to become a "great" NFL football player.

"I think I've had this confidence before I even got drafted to the Lions," he said. "I knew I was going to be something. I just needed an opportunity to show it. I feel like Brad (Holmes) and Coach (Dan) Campbell gave me that opportunity and I just ran with it. I never take things lightly. So, I just appreciate the time that they've given me and I just feel like I got to go out there and prove myself."