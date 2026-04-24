2026 Draft Roundtable: Player Lions May Regret Not Picking

The Detroit Lions On SI staff recaps the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft for the Lions, including examining the one player Detroit might regret not picking one day.

1.) What is your reaction to the Lions picking Blake Miller?

Christian Booher: I think it's the right call. Miller is durable, steady and a former team captain. To me, the Lions have had a lot of success drafting players like this and as a result it's hard to see this not panning out. While Miller may not have a super elite ceiling, he's entering an ideal situation and the Lions should feel confident about him settling in nicely as one of their tackles of the future.

Vito Chirco: I think it was an ultra safe pick but also a solid selection for the Lions, knowing how vital of a need offensive tackle was entering the draft. I believe Miller will be a durable presence on the offensive line and be able to play both tackle spots, providing Detroit with much-needed versatility on the line. Subsequently, the Lions’ O-line has definitely gotten stronger via the addition of the Clemson product.

Emmett Matasovsky: As someone who has projected Blake Miller to the Detroit Lions since early March, I am ecstatic. The main scouting report on Miller is “high floor,” which is selling the All-ACC player short. Miller has a high floor, but is only 22 with 54 career starts and over 3,775 offensive snaps. His athleticism is also completely overlooked despite his top-20 Relative Athletic Score among tackles since 1987.

2.) Did the Lions make a mistake passing on Monroe Freeling?

Booher: I really liked Freeling throughout the process, but I don't think the Lions could go wrong picking either. If anything, Miller's experience and overall body of work makes him more of a sure thing. I do think Freeling will be a good pro, but I ultimately believe the Lions made the right call with Miller in this situation.

Chirco: I’m going to say no. I believe that Miller ends up being a consistently productive enough pro, allowing Lions fans to easily forget that Freeling was still on the board when the No. 17 pick rolled around.

Matasovsky: Personally, I do not believe so. Freeling could turn out to have the better NFL career, but his lack of experience when compared to Miller is something that Detroit cannot afford to bet Jared Goff’s health on during its Super Bowl window.

It might not be the pick that is higher on mock draft boards, but the clear fit for the Motor City is Miller.

3.) Who do you want the Lions to pick on Day 2?

Booher: I've been big on Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes throughout the entire Draft process, and I think if he gets to the Lions at the 50th pick they should sprint to turn the card in. He's a versatile defensive back who at the very least could be their Amik Robertson replacement, with potential to be a very solid nickel cornerback for Detroit's defense. I'm also intrigued by how far Jermod McCoy may fall, as he has shutdown potential if the medicals check out. The knee injury is absolutely a concern, but if he's still there at 50 he would be tough to pass up.

Chirco: I have a variety of players on my Day 2 wishlist. But, if I were GM, I’d be selecting Texas Tech LB Jacob Rodriguez if he’s still there at pick No. 50. It’s unlikely the Butkus Award-winning linebacker will be, but if he were to be, I wouldn’t hesitate one bit to nab the former Red Raiders standout. If I were calling the shots, I’d even consider trading up to take Rodriguez, who would be a near-perfect replacement for Alex Anzalone at WILL linebacker.

However, if picking Rodriguez ends up not being in the cards, I’d like the Lions to target an EDGE like Clemson’s T.J. Parker or a defensive back like Tennessee’s Jermod McCoy. Both would fill major holes on the defensive side of the ball.

Matasovsky: The first three names coming to mind are Jacob Rodriguez, R Mason Thomas and Gabe Jacas. The player I see as the biggest scheme fit for Detroit, though, which is how I selected Miller in the first round, is Jacas in round two.

He is a pure power rusher with production and sneaky enough athleticism to take a game over when needed.

4.) Which player could the Lions regret not selecting?

Booher: With all the talk about them potentially trading up before the Draft, it was tough to see players like Caleb Downs and Rueben Bain go off the board close to Detroit's pick. Additionally, the Lions could regret passing on defensive ends Akheem Mesidor and Keldric Faulk, who went 22nd and 31st, respectively.

Chirco: The player that sticks out the most to me is Miami (Fla.) EDGE Akheem Mesidor, who went to the L.A. Chargers at No. 22 overall. He would've provided a significant boost to the Lions' pass-rushing unit. And without him, Detroit still has a major need at the EDGE position heading into Day 2.

Matasovsky: The big regret could end up being the Lions not trading up to grab Vega Ioane (Ravens) or Rueben Bain Jr. (Buccaneers) a few picks earlier. Both project as instant impact players who would thrive in Motown in the team’s offensive and defensive schemes.

5.) What is the biggest need to target in round 2?

Booher: As it stands, the Lions only have one Day 2 pick. They better make it count if that remains the case, and to me that starts with adding defensive help. Specifically, they should be in the mix at either EDGE or defensive back. I've made my case for Stukes, but if they're going to go EDGE then a player like Zion Young or Gabe Jacas makes a lot of sense.

Chirco: I’m going to say EDGE. Detroit is in dire need of a competent running mate for Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson, and until Brad Holmes & Co. fill the void, the Lions will continue to possess an inferior pass-rushing unit. If I’m Holmes, I’m strongly considering addressing the need with pick No. 50.

Matasovsky: The biggest need to target is the EDGE position. While D.J. Wonnum does take away some fear from the lack of pressure, there needs to be another player forcing pressure alongside Aidan Hutchinson.

If there is a run on the EDGE spot, the next best needs would be defensive back and linebacker, but the pass-rush needs to be top priority on Friday.