First-Round 2026 NFL Draft Predictions For Detroit Lions

It is about that time to project what the Detroit Lions will accomplish in the first-round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Let's examine who Lions On SI writers believe general manager Brad Holmes will target in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

John Maakaron

Detroit has the potential to target a solid offensive lineman. But a run on top tackles makes it so Holmes looks to a player many consider to be a solid fit for the offensive.

Penn State Nittany Lions guard Olaivavega Ioane is a student of the game and has show the capability of adapting quickly during games.

“It starts quarter one, play one of the game. I go out there and see how they play as soon as the game starts,” Ioane said at the scouting combine. “It’s adjusting. That’s my biggest thing when I play the game, is that I learn as the game goes on.”

At No. 17, adding a player of Ioane's caliber will solidy the guard spot for the next decade, as Tate Ratledge is likely going to occupy the right guard position for years to come.

Christian Booher

NFL experts have come to a wide consensus in expecting the Detroit Lions to take an offensive lineman, but there's some variance as to exactly who. I think this is right on point, as it's clearly the biggest need and the team could use another young player for their unit up front.

The offensive tackle that I think has the best chance of being there for the Lions at the No. 17 overall pick is Alabama's Kadyn Proctor. He is intriguing based on size and athleticism alone, and graded out very well as a run-blocker for the Crimson Tide.

Detroit covets players who compete in the run game and are scheme flexible, and Proctor fits that mold. I think the same can be said for players like Spencer Fano and Monroe Freeling, but both may be off the board before Detroit's pick.

There's also the connection with the Lions and Alabama, as they've drafted a player from the Crimson Tide in the first-round in three of Holmes' first five drafts. While that could be a coincidence, Proctor is the right fit and worthy of being the selection on Thursday night.

Vito Chirco

I believe the offensive line-needy Lions are going to target an offensive tackle at No. 17 overall. And I believe the pick will either be Georgia's Monroe Freeling or Alabama's Kadyn Proctor.

I'll stick with the prediction I made in my latest mock draft, and predict that Detroit will land Freeling with its first-round selection.

Freeling, checking in at 6-foot-7, 315 pounds, possesses the necessary intangibles to start right away at either tackle spot and improve the Lions’ pass-protection and run-blocking efforts.

For these reasons, I believe Detroit nabs the big-bodied Georgia lineman at No. 17.

Emmett Matasovsky

I am going to stick to my last mock draft. Detroit will be selecting Clemson offensive tackle Blake Miller with the 17th overall pick of the NFL Draft.

With the way the Lions have been secretive surrounding their pre-draft process, the “leaks” of Alabama tackle Kadyn Proctor make it almost too obvious.



With the lack of separation in tackles No. 2 to No. 6 in this draft, there really is no wrong choice as for who could be Brad Holmes' “guy.”



There could even be an argument made Detroit goes EDGE rusher (i.e. Keldric Faulk, Akheem Mesidor) in round one and then trades up for Max Iheanachor or Gennings Dunker to end Day 1 or begin Day 2.



Miller is well-versed, consistent and made of pure grit. There is some room for him to improve, but he is still young (he turned 22 in February) with 54 starts at the collegiate level. That mix of youth while also experienced at a high level is rare to find.