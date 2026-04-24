Analysts View Lions First-Round Pick as 'Iron Man'

New Detroit Lions offensive tackle Blake Miller fits the organization's mold.

Miller started 54 games at Clemson over four years, missing just one practice in his career. That practice was missed due to a surgery he was having, and he was held in high regards by teammates and coaches as a team captain.

Now, Miller will head to Detroit with aspirations of competing for a starting spot in his debut season. There's an opening left by the departure of Taylor Decker, and Miller will be competing with free agent signing Larry Borom to start opposite of All-Pro Penei Sewell.

Here's a collection of how Draft analysts around the league reacted to the Lions' selection of Miller in the first-round Thursday.

Grade: A-

"Miller is a polished starter who should step in immediately and start for a Lions team attempting to replace longtime tackle Taylor Decker. With Penei Sewell potentially moving to the left side, Miller should stay in his natural position and give the Lions a strong front in 2026."

Grade: C

"Miller is an explosive and experienced offensive tackle who will fit in perfectly with the culture they've built in Detroit. This likely confirms Penei Sewell to the left side as Miller was a four-year starter at right tackle. Why I went lower with the grade here is because it felt like the Lions prioritized readiness given their tackle need over best player available."

Grade: B+

"Detroit needed an offensive tackle to replace stalwart Taylor Decker, and Miller (6-6 3/4, 317) looks like a strong successor. He started 54 games along the offensive line for Clemson, 52 of those starts coming at right tackle. This selection seems to confirm Detroit will move Penei Sewell to left tackle (and start Miller on the right side). Miller, a two-time first-team All-ACC selection, does have left tackle dimensions (34 1/4-inch arms, 83 7/8 wingspan), but it would be a tough flip as a rookie. I’m intrigued by why the Lions picked Miller over Caleb Lomu and Monroe Freeling, because they’re all considered in the same pool of OT candidates."

Grade: B

"This is what the Lions needed to do: grab an offensive tackle with big upside who can start across from Penei Sewell immediately. This was an imperative for the Lions to upgrade given that this has been the strength of their offense over the past few years when they have been at their best. High floor, high upside pick for Detroit at a position of need."

Grade: B

"The Lions' need and desire to address the void at offensive tackle after Taylor Decker's release was obvious. Less clear, however, was just whom Brad Holmes would zero in on. Perhaps more people should have seen this one coming, though. Miller is experienced, astute and athletic with an optimal frame for handling NFL edge rushers. With the bulk of his experience coming at right tackle, however, this signals that Penei Sewell should be making the switch to the left side."

Grade: B+

"It was obvious that the Lions would be priotizing an offensive tackle early in this draft, and Miller’s durability makes him a perfect fit for Dan Campbell. I like this pick a lot."

Grade: N/A

"The Lions fill a big hole along the offensive line with Miller, an experienced tackle who can get out in space. The Clemson product controls defenders and possesses the goods to be a longtime starter in the NFL."

Grade: N/A

"Not a lot went right for that Clemson team last year, but Miller showed up every single day, and you knew exactly what you were gonna get from him. In four years, he started 54 games and missed one practice and it was because he broke his wrist. That was it. This is an iron man. There's a level of professionalism with him that a team, especially a Dan Campbell coached team, would really appreciate."

Grade: N/A

“It’s a definite position of need. The wrestling background, again, this is central casting for what the Lions look for in players. And how about the comparison there? It’s gonna be the guy that he’s replacing in Taylor Decker. Gonna flip him over to the right side. He can cover up speed. I think his athleticism did surprise some people at the Combine. I wasn’t too worried about it but you eased all those concerns there. He’s got instincts, he sees things clearly on the edge. You want to try to run games? He can pick that up.”

Grade: N/A

"I love him because he's a four-year starter and he's a team captain at Clemson. Every single film that I watched of this guy, he's nasty, he's athletic. But the most important thing, so many college kids don't know how to use their hands. If I could go back and teach my college self one thing, it would be throw your hands, hang on, grab, steer the ship and control the guy."