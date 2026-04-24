Detroit Lions Fans Believe Blake Miller Is 'Safe' Pick

The Detroit Lions did not waste any time adding to their offensive line.

With their first pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Lions selected Clemson offensive tackle Blake Miller with the No. 17 overall pick. Miller is an experienced tackle, starting 54 games over four years for the Tigers.

Evaluators have held Miller's football IQ in high regard, which fits what the Lions have desired from their players under general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell. He looks to be an option to start at tackle opposite of Penei Sewell.

Because Miller's experience in college has been almost exclusively at right tackle, there's a chance that the Lions could move All-Pro Penei Sewell to the left side after they released Taylor Decker earlier this offseason.

The first round of the draft had plenty of twists and turns following the widely assumed Las Vegas Raiders selection of Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Surprises included the Tennessee Titans drafting receiver Carnell Tate fourth overall, the Giants taking Francis Mauigoa 10th and the Rams selecting quarterback Ty Simpson 13th overall.

With all of this unfolding, the Lions elected to stand pat after numerous reports of them looking to potentially trade up. In particular, a popular pre-draft rumor was that the team was looking to make a move up for a player like Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor.

Ultimately, Proctor was drafted 12th overall by the Miami Dolphins. He was the third offensive tackle off the board, after Spencer Fano going ninth to the Browns and Mauigoa 10th to the Giants.

As the Lions' pick grew closer, clear targets started to emerge. Miami defensive end Rueben Bain and Penn State offensive guard Vega Ioane were both available following the 13th pick. However, Ioane was drafted by the Ravens at 14 and Bain was off the board the following pick.

That left just one team before the Lions, that being the New York Jets. The Jets took tight end Kenyon Sadiq, setting the stage for the Lions to fill arguably their biggest pre-draft need with the selection of Miller.

After parting ways with Decker, the Lions clearly had a need to add depth at the tackle position. They added Larry Borom on a one-year contract, but Miller has the potential to be a long-term answer at the position if all goes well.

Another popular Lions mock draft target was Georgia offensive tackle Monroe Freeling, who went 19th overall to the Carolina Panthers.

Early returns from the fan base have been promising, with one fan writing, "ecstatic," and another commenting, "Got our guy," in response to the selection.

However, local 97.1 The Ticket sports talk radio host Marc Ryan was not pleased with the pick.

He had been adamant about not wanting the team to make this selection, as he covered Clemson and was not impressed with the Tigers and Miller during his time in South Carolina.

Here's a snippet of the fan base's reaction to the Lions' decision to draft Miller with the 17th overall pick.

He’s a safe pick. I liked Freeling better but I’m not a professional talent evaluator. I trust Brad and Dan, we needed OT and we got one. — Matt〽️ (@RANDOMDINGUS2) April 24, 2026

Blake Miller was one of the tackles I cautioned against drafting while hosting Valenti and Rico last week. I covered him in SC.



Why?



Clemson was 105th running the 🏈 last season, and 63rd over Blake’s time there. A media colleague of mine in SC is surprised at his rise👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/sepMWyOiie — Marc Ryan (@MarcRyanOnAir) April 24, 2026

Love the pick. The only part that hurts was that Bain was soooo close. — Andrew Miller (@ammiller91) April 24, 2026

Its Miller Time pic.twitter.com/Zu0rYrnAz9 — Jayceon Carter (@JayceonTCarter) April 24, 2026

Great pick. Dude will definitely help the run game — jeff bae (@jeffbae4) April 24, 2026

I trust Brad. He should be a more talented Taylor Decker. No complaints. Still think they coveted Sadiq but AG took him the pick before. Makes sense. — Nate MacAodha (@Keihndeth) April 24, 2026

FINALLY GOT A TACKLE — Bralen Dennis (@bralendennis3) April 24, 2026

A+ pick also a Campbell like player — Phillip Lutz (@phillutzreports) April 24, 2026

Very safe pick. I think he can start week one — @MC3Whodat (@MC3Whodat) April 24, 2026