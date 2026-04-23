Detroit Lions 2026 NFL Draft Landing Page
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The Detroit Lions currently have nine selections in the 2026 NFL Draft.
This year, the team possesses the No. 17 overall pick in the first round. While general manager Brad Holmes could make the decision to trade up to land their top target, Detroit does not currently have a third round pick in this year's draft.
In several of the latest mock drafts released, the team is linked to Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor.
Nick Saban, appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show" this week, provided his opinions about the 6'7, 358-pound lineman.
"The issue with Proctor is, he's not a bad person. He'll do whatever you ask him to, once you get him in the building. But when he's not in the building, he might get a little overweight, he might not come in in the best shape," said Saban. "And those are the things you have to manage with him. But, I think they're manageable. He's not exactly a self-starter who will get in great shape and come to camp like you want him. But, if you can get him to come to camp, once you got him there, you can get him ready to go. So, I don't think that's a huge negative for the guy."
Follow along with Lions On SI for the next few days for in-depth, insider coverage, including podcasts, videos and analysis of the picks and the impact on the roster.
Here is a complete collection of stories covering the Lions 2026 NFL Draft.
Thursday April 23, 2026
Detroit Lions Draft Tracker: Every Pick, Trade, Instant Grade
Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes Has Zoom Meeting With Central Florida Defensive End
First-Round 2026 NFL Draft Predictions For Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions 2026 Big Board: Top Targets For Every Round
Wednesday April 22, 2026
Report: Detroit Lions Have 'Called Around' About Potential Trade
Every Expert Mock Draft First-Round Pick For Detroit Lions: What They're Missing
Why Detroit Lions May Not Be Able To Land Top 2026 Draft Target
Alabama OT Is Betting Favorite For Detroit Lions at Pick No. 17
One Thing Detroit Lions Cannot Afford To Get Wrong in 2026 NFL Draft
7-Round Mock Draft: Detroit Lions Fortify Trenches
For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast, head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, follow us on TikTok, subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel.
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John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!