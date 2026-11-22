On Sunday, the Detroit Lions played host to longtime former team captain Alex Anzalone and his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Lions looked to overcome a stingy Tampa Bay defense, particularly against the run.

After the Lions jumped out to a 10-0 lead, Baker Mayfield and the Bucs fought back, getting in position for a go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter. However, the Lions stood tall and thwarted Tampa Bay, forcing a punt and a turnover on downs on the next two Buccaneers possessions. The Lions’ offense struck for touchdowns on both of its drives, ultimately cruising to a 31-21 win.

Here are the winners and losers, as the Lions start their short week before Thursday’s Thanksgiving contest.

Winners

EDGE DJ Wonnum

There were plenty of questions to be asked about the EDGE room following the injury to Aidan Hutchinson in Munich. Wonnum did his part to answer the bell, with a sack and forced fumble on the opening play of the game. While the Buccaneers ultimately recovered the ball, the Lions proved that this pass-rush was the real deal, even without their star.

Later in the game, Wonnum was able to bat away a tunnel screen, coming within inches of snagging the ball out of the air and running it a few yards for six points.

WR Jameson Williams

Williams has had a solid, although quiet, first half of the season. The former Lions first-round selection had accounted for over 500 yards entering Sunday, ranking 28th in the league.

The Alabama product responded with his third game of over 90 yards on the season while getting his sixth touchdown. In the third quarter, Williams had a 57-yard score on a post route, running away from Buccaneers backup corner Benjamin Morrison. The 57-yarder was tied for the longest Lions play of the season, although a Williams flip into the end zone gave the Ford Field faithful a scare after Hutchinson’s celebration injury.

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Gibbs entered Sunday’s game as the leading rusher in the NFL, but faced a tough task with the top rushing defense in Tampa Bay. While the Buccaneers bottled Sonic up, he was able to showcase his strength late, punching the ball in to give the Lions a 10-point lead with less than 5:30 to play.

After the Lions’ defense forced a turnover on downs, Gibbs had a 26-yard burst to approach 100 yards rushing. He finished the drive off with his second touchdown to give the Lions an overwhelming 17-point lead with 1:55 to play; not bad for a player who had six carries for just 18 yards at halftime.

LB Trevor Nowaske

Big-time players show up at big times. Nowaske has had a quiet start to the season, and added his first sack on the season on third down with under 4:00 to play as Tampa Bay tried to rally from down 10 points.

Derrick Moore flushed Mayfield from the pocket, with Nowaske showcasing the trailing speed to close off Mayfield from his receivers and the sideline, dragging the quarterback down. With the former Heisman Trophy winner slow to get up, it forced a quick snap on fourth down as the Lions got another sack.

EDGE Derrick Moore

While Moore did not repeat his two-sack outings from the last two weeks, he got close. Moore slid in for the injured Hutchinson, and was all around Baker Mayfield all day. The Lions’ most recent second-round selection recorded two pressures at the midpoint of the game, helping keep the Lions in the lead.

With the game within two scores late, Moore flushed Mayfield from the pocket into a Nowaske sack on third down, before being one of three Lions to converge on Mayfield during a fourth-down all-out blitz. Moore was the first to hit him, getting credit for a half-sack alongside Malcolm Rodriguez, with Derrick Barnes also in on the play.

S Chuck Clark

The newest Detroit captain, in light of injuries to Hutchinson and Jack Campbell, had a strong day. Clark was all over the field, breaking up a pass and recording a sack on the day.

Clark, a 10-year NFL veteran, was the instant choice for the captaincy by Dan Campbell and the Lions, per the broadcast. He proved his teammates right, leading the team in a strong game with less than 200 yards passing surrendered and Tampa Bay’s final touchdown being the only thing to save face. After his sack, Clark was seen pointing at his captain logo on his way back to the Lions sideline.

TE Sam LaPorta

The Lions and Buccaneers are familiar foes, and a trend has emerged from the grudge matches between the teams. Tampa Bay has seen their linebackers picked apart in coverage by Goff, particularly when targeting tight ends.

The committee of LaPorta, Brock Wright, and Tyler Conklin all had their own moments to shine, with LaPorta standing above the rest with three massive catches for 62 yards on the game, including a field-flipping 47-yard catch and run, which could not be capitalized on for the opening score of the game.

QB Jared Goff

Goff got back into his early season form on Sunday, with an efficient 20-of-28 yards passing for 279 yards. The quarterback should have had better numbers, too, as two of his incompletions hit his receivers in the hands.

The Pro Bowl quarterback took what the defense gave him, and exploited Buccaneer backup Benjamin Morrison after starting corner Jacob Parrish went down injured. Goff saw Jameson Williams get free multiple times.

When Tampa responded by having Amon-Ra St. Brown matched up with the corner, Goff instantly found his All-Pro receiver for the opening touchdown.

Goff used his legs when needed, and took advantage of solid protection from his offensive line, only being sacked a single time while rushing for 12 yards on five carries.

Losers

CB Rock Ya-Sin

It was a solid day for the Lions secondary, holding Baker Mayfield under 200 yards passing on the day. However, the corner missed a crucial assignment in the final 10 seconds of the opening half. With Tampa Bay inside the Lions’ 25-yard-line, all Ya-Sin needed to do was not get beat to hold the Buccaneers to a field goal.

Instead, Ted Hurst III got by Ya-Sin for a touchdown to pull the NFC South team within a field goal as the teams headed to the locker rooms.

OT Blake Miller

It was a strong day for the offensive line, with Goff only being sacked a single time. However, Miller was the player responsible for the second-down sack, pushing the Lions behind the sticks and leading to a punt. That gave Tampa Bay the ball back in the fourth quarter while down only three points.

CB Roger McCreary

McCreary, much like Ya-Sin, got lumped into the list as a result of actions in the final 10 seconds of a half. McCreary and the Lions were trotting out, playing prevent defense as Tampa Bay tried to rally without timeouts and down 17 points in the last two minutes. The goal was simple: to drain the clock out on Tampa.

The former first-round pick got tasked with the rookie Hurst, who again burned a Motown corner for a touchdown in the waning seconds of a half. In fairness to McCreary, his touchdown came as a result of two defensive pass-interference calls, one each against safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph.