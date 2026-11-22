The Detroit Lions are getting a big return for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Safety Kerby Joseph was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list and is set to make his season debut. Joseph has been dealing with a nagging knee injury and will play Sunday for the first time since Week 6 of last year.

Joseph's presence gives the Lions an added boost in the secondary. However, they will also be down a key member of their roster for at least the next four weeks as Cade Mays was placed on injured reserve for the second time this year.

Here's an updated look at the Lions' depth chart ahead of their matchup with the Buccaneers.

Quarterback

Starter: Jared Goff.

Backup: Joshua Dobbs.

Goff has been solid, but will looking to shake off a recent stretch of mistakes against a very opportunistic Buccaneers defense. He has thrown a total of four interceptions through the team's last three games, and will be looking to bounce-back after tossing two picks last week.

Running back

Starter: Jahmyr Gibbs.

Backup: Sione Vaki (Questionable, Ankle).

Reserves: Jacob Saylors.

Inactive: Isiah Pacheco (Injured reserve).

The Buccaneers are one of the best teams against the run, which could make things difficult for Gibbs on the ground. However, he had 99 yards as a receiver last week, and as a result the Lions could find some unique ways to get him involved. Vaki is questionable, but the Lions didn't elevate anyone from the practice squad which is a positive indication about his status.

Wide receivers

Starters: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa.

Backups: Tay Martin, DeAndre Carter.

Inactive: Kendrick Law (Injured reserve), Tom Kennedy (Injured reserve).

The Lions got a big game from St. Brown in a very meaningful Germany game, and may need another big performance against the Buccaneers' stifling run defense. Williams is due for a big game after a pair of quiet outings, while TeSlaa is building momentum after notching his first touchdown of the season last week.

Tight end

Starter: Sam LaPorta.

Backup: Brock Wright.

Reserves: Tyler Conklin.

LaPorta, like Williams, has been in the midst of a quiet stretch that makes him due for a big showing moving forward. Against a former Lion in Alex Anzalone who could be matched up against him, LaPorta may get a chance to be a vital part of the offense this week.

Tackle

Starters: Penei Sewell (left), Blake Miller (right).

Backup: Larry Borom.

Inactive: Gio Manu (Non-Football Injury).

Sewell and Miller both had good showings against the Patriots, and will be tested this week. If they can handle their assignments and keep the run game on schedule, it will inspire a lot of optimism about the offensive line heading into their big stretch run.

Guard

Starters: Christian Mahogany (left), Tate Ratledge (right).

Backup: Miles Frazier.

Inactive: Ben Bartch (Injured reserve).

With Cade Mays headed to injured reserve, any potential shake-up appears to be in the rearview mirror. Mahogany played well after his benching against the Dolphins, and Ratledge continues to play at a high level in his second NFL season.

Center

Starter: Juice Scruggs.

Backup: Ratledge

Reserve: Seth McLaughlin.

Inactive: Cade Mays (Injured reserve).

Scruggs has turned out to be a very valuable addition, with Mays having appeared in just two games and currently on injured reserve for the second time this season. Ratledge is the emergency backup, while McLaughlin provides interior depth.

Interior defensive line

Starters: Alim McNeill, Tyleik Williams.

Backups: Skyler Gill-Howard, Levi Onwuzurike.

Reserve: Mekhi Wingo.

The Lions' rotation of defensive linemen will be counted on even more in the absence of Aidan Hutchinson. McNeill and Gill-Howard have provided some pass-rush pop fron the interior, and with their top pass-rusher out both players will need to step up.

Williams earned high praise from defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard this week, and has shown signs of developing into the player that the Lions hoped he would be when they drafted him in the first-round last year.

EDGE

Starters: DJ Wonnum, Derrick Moore.

Backups: Tyler Lacy (Questionable, Shoulder), Ahmed Hassanein.

Reserves: Eric O'Neill, Tyrus Wheat.

Inactive: Aidan Hutchinson (Injured reserve), Payton Turner (Injured reserve).

With Hutchinson out for the year, the Lions will get to evaluate Wonnum and Moore thoroughly throughout the remainder of the season. Moore has been on a heater with four sacks in the last two games, while Wonnum has been the steady veteran edge setter.

Hassanein will likely make his NFL debut, which comes with plenty of intrigue with how well he played in the preseason. Detroit also brought Wheat back on waivers in the midst of Hutchinson's injury.

Linebackers

Starters: Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez.

Backups: Trevor Nowaske, K.J. Britt, Owen Pappoe (Practice squad elevation).

Reserve: Joe Bachie (Questionable, Knee), Amen Ogbongbemiga.

Inactive: Jack Campbell (Injured reserve), Jimmy Rolder (Injured reserve), Damone Clark (Injured reserve), Devin White (Injured reserve).

The battered linebacking corps has relied on Barnes and Rodriguez at the top of the depth chart, with Nowaske also providing good rotational contributions. Britt and Pappoe are veteran additions who could also help in spot duty, with Britt playing well against his former team last week.

Cornerbacks

Starters: Roger McCreary, D.J. Reed (Questionable, Hip).

Backups: Rock Ya-Sin, Nick Whiteside

Reserve: Ennis Rakestraw (Questionable, Shoulder), Khalil Dorsey (Questionable, Ankle).

If Reed can go on Sunday, that would be a big boost to the secondary. Detroit signed Whiteside back to the active roster, which gives them some added depth with three cornerbacks on the injury report.

Reed and McCreary give the team two solid veteran options, and Reed had been playing well prior to his injury. Ya-Sin has also taken a step forward since being benched earlier in the year.

Safety

Starters: Brian Branch, Kerby Joseph.

Backups: Chuck Clark, Andre Cisco

Reserves: Christian Izien, Keith Abney.

Inactive: Avonte Maddox (Injured reserve), Thomas Harper (Injured reserve).

Joseph returns to action, and with that the Lions' secondary gets another spark. Time will tell what his role is on Sunday. Dan Campbell said the veteran should be good to go and not face as many limitations, but with the state of his knee injury he may not be able to play every snap.

Clark provides the team with solid veteran depth, while Cisco can also contribute. Abney was inactive last week, but with the injuries at cornerback he could play more at that position this week.

Specialists

Kicker: Jake Bates.

Punter: Jack Fox.

Long-snapper: Hogan Hatten.

Kick returners: DeAndre Carter, Jacob Saylors

Punt returner: Carter.

The Lions haven't had any issues with injuries with their core special teams players so far this year, as Bates, Fox and Hatten have remained healthy. Carter and Saylors will continue to handle kick returns, while Carter manages the punt returns.