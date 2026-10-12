8 Winners, 3 Losers From Lions’ Win Over Cardinals

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions looked to get back to their winning ways in Arizona. The Lions looked to rebound following a loss to Carolina in Week 4, squaring off against a 1-3 Cardinals team.

The Cardinals started with a strong defensive effort, sacking Goff on each of his first two dropbacks and scoring on their opening drive. However, it was all Motown after that, with the Lions up, 24-7, at half. The Lions kept their foot on the pedal after the break, and a garbage-time touchdown by Arizona gave the 45-21 final an ounce of respectability.

Here are the winners and losers from the contest.

Winners

WR/PR Tom Kennedy

Kennedy provided a spark during an underwhelming first quarter for the Lions, with a 22-yard punt return setting up the offense in Cardinal territory. His next return was not as far on the yardage, but also set the Lions up with the ball at midfield. Unfortunately, he was injured on the play. Kennedy did not return to the game.

TE Sam LaPorta

LaPorta was the first player on the offense to wake up after an extremely slow first quarter, with the tight end recording 61 yards and a touchdown in the first half. His first catch of the game was on fourth down, giving the Lions their initial first down of the game.

The Iowa product would add a 38-yard scoring strike after the Cardinals got caught looking at a play action to Gibbs.

LaPorta was not done on the day, either, adding two more catches for 27 yards to finish as the leading receiver on the day with 88 yards.

EDGE D.J. Wonnum

Wonnum was part of the stout defensive unit that gave Jacoby Brissett and the Arizona offense fits. The first-year Lions defender had his second multi-sack game, taking down Brissett twice. On his second sack, it was a pure effort play. Wonnum got into the backfield for pressure, but was evaded.

The defensive end refused to call it a play and chased down Brissett for the sack.

WR Jameson Williams

Williams has had a solid start to the 2026 season, but was held out of the end zone in the receiving game. The former Lions first-round pick took that as a challenge, scoring in each half.

Both touchdowns were displays of Williams’ pure speed, with the wide receiver flying past his corner on a slant for the first and reeling in a deep shot on the latter.

S Keith Abney II

Abney II has been in and out of the Lions lineup this season. This week, with Rock Ya-Sin out and Chrisitan Izien getting back to health, it was time for the Lions fifth-round draft selection to be in the lineup. Abney responded with a strong starting effort, and hauled in his first career interception on a desperation heave by Brissett to end the first half.

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Gibbs had a lesser role than expected against Carolina, and that was not the case against Arizona. Sonic had 30 touches on the day, and topped 200 yards from scrimmage. The back was all over the field, showcasing his patience on multiple runs and cuts.

Gibbs saved his best play for last, cutting back across the entire defense on the goal line and out accelerating a corner for his second touchdown. That score also pushed him over 150 rushing yards for the day.

QB Jared Goff

Goff had a highly efficient outing for Motown. After an extremely slow start, with the former top overall selection being sacked twice on his first two dropbacks, Goff responded with a four-touchdown game.

The Lions signal-caller threw for 271 yards and three scores, and added a sneak where Goff extended in the air for the score.

DT Alim McNeill

McNeill continued his strong start to the season with a half-sack on Sunday. The N.C. State product entered among the top 10 in the league in sacks, and it is clear that his dominant 2023 and 2024 form has returned.

McNeill was a difference-maker until his injury in 2024, and the 2025 season is a distant memory. With the half sack, McNeill has tied his 2024 total, which was achieved in 14 games.

Losers

C Juice Scruggs

On the second pass play of the game, Scruggs was completely blown off the ball by former Lions DT Roy Lopez. The former Texans offensive lineman stood no chance, and it was a bad rep that was part of a first quarter that saw Detroit finish in the negative for total yardage.

CB D.J. Reed

Reed found himself targeted more as the game wore on, with Roger McCreary putting in a strong effort of his own to dissuade Arizona from targeting him. The veteran was picked on, and it did not go well for Reed.

He allowed multiple first downs and catches to continue drives for the Cardinals.

S Chuck Clark

Clark did not meet his standard on Sunday. In the second half, two of the big plays for the Cardinals offense, including a touchdown, came with Clark out of position. In both instances, the veteran defensive back threw his hands up in frustration. Perhaps it was a missed assignment by a teammate, but regardless, it was a bad look for a team leader.