The Detroit Lions are off to a solid start, finishing the first half of their season with a 7-2 record.

While they still have work to do over the season's final two months, Detroit has the ability to be serious contenders for a third NFC North crown in four years. They will enter Week 11 with the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs, and have an opportunity to continue helping themselves against NFC opponents.

The Lions have been fueled by a number of solid performances on the offensive side of the ball. They currently have multiple players who could be realistic awards candidates should they continue to play at a high level.

Here are grades for each Lions offensive position group as the season passes its midway point.

Quarterback: B+

For the better part of the first half, Jared Goff was playing at an elite level with no turnovers through the first five games. However, things have turned a bit sour as he has turned the ball over four times over the team's last three games.

Though this recent stretch of turnovers has put a damper on his performance, he has still been one of the most consistent passers in the league throughout the first half. He's fifth in the league in passing yards per game, and has largely been efficient during the team's 7-2 start.

While Goff has had his flaws with mobility exposed at times, the Lions have been able to rely on him throughout the season with how consistent he's been. He remains one of the most effective pre-snap quarterbacks in the league, which allowed him to have success against defenses like Minnesota's earlier in the year.

Running backs: A-

Jahmyr Gibbs is making a serious case to be named Offensive Player of the Year with his phenomenal start to the season. Gibbs has shown himself to be one of the most dynamic players of the league, with four games of over 150 rushing yards within the team's first nine.

Gibbs has undoubtedly asserted himself amongst the league's top running backs, and continues to make strides in other facets of his game as well. The running back is growing as a pass-protector, and has been utilized heavily in the passing game at times as well.

With Isiah Pacheco missing the entire season up to this point, the Lions have leaned on Sione Vaki as the backup to Gibbs. It's proven to be a good fit, as Vaki runs tough and has some pop as a ball-carrier as he's shown.

Like Gibbs, Vaki is also making improvements in the pass-protection element of the game. It remains to be seen whether Gibbs' hefty workload is sustainable, but he's on pace for a stellar season with the way he's started the year.

Wide receivers: B

The Lions have gotten plenty of production out of wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, who appears to be trending toward another 1,000-yard season in his fifth NFL campaign. He has proven to be one of the league's most durable players, and this year has been no different.

St. Brown is tied-for-third with seven receiving touchdowns, while he ranks ninth in receiving yards at 755.

Jameson Williams has not had the level of consistent production that has been to be expected from him after back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, but he has still proven to be a big play threat at times. His explosive play rate is down, but he appears to be more well-rounded as a receiver and has delivered big moments such as the game-winner against Minnesota.

Elsewhere, Isaac TeSlaa hasn't had the breakout season many believed he would but has still delivered in some key situations, such as fourth-downs and his first touchdown of the season in the red-zone last week.

Tight ends: B-

The Lions and Sam LaPorta have had some back-and-forth and appear to have reached a standstill in terms of a future contract extension. With all this going on, the Lions have utilized LaPorta less in recent weeks, coincedence or not.

LaPorta is ultimately a huge part of the Lions' offensive attack, as his presence alone is another weapon other teams would have to account for on Detroit's roster. It wouldn't be easy at all for Detroit to replace him, which is why I think a deal ultimately gets done.

Still, LaPorta hasn't had an elite season at this point in the year, and could be utilized more in the coming weeks. Brock Wright has been reliable as a run-blocker, while Tyler Conklin has usurped the youngster Jackson Meeks for the third tight end spot.

Offensive line: B

The Lions' offensive line has been maligned at times for all the changes they've undergone. Taylor Decker is gone, while Penei Sewell has switched over to the left side to account for that loss. As a result, the team is playing two necomers in center Juice Scruggs and right tackle first-round pick Blake Miller.

Scruggs has been thrust into action, and made the most of it by how well he's playing. Added via the David Montgomery trade last year, Scruggs was forced into playing center after an injury to Cade Mays who has made just two starts this season.

Scruggs and Miller have been solid additions, while Christian Mahogany and Tate Ratledge have both taken their abilities up a notch at the guard position. Moving forward, the Lions have positioned themselves to have one of the best young offensive lines across the board, as they have been solid particularly in the run game paving the way for Gibbs.