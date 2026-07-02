Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown: No. 4 Player Is Staple of Success

The Detroit Lions have relied on Amon-Ra St. Brown to be consistent throughout his five-year career.

Originally a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, St. Brown has emerged as a valuable player over a short period of time. His high-level work ethic and practice habits were on display early in his career, and as a result it was less than surprising to see him have success.

However, the level of success he's had as a Day 3 pick remains something of a shock, as he earned a contract extension of $30 million annually and has earned All-Pro honors in three straight years.

Heading into his sixth season, St. Brown remains one of the most motivated and devoted members of Detroit's roster, and as a result expectations are high. He's coming off of one of his best seasons, and is a beacon of consistency as the team's No. 4 most important player in 2026.

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Why St. Brown is so important

St. Brown quickly became the top option in Detroit's wide receiver room. As a rookie, he started slow but wound up finishing his debut season with a bang as he had at least eight catches in each of the final six games, and he was able to break Calvin Johnson's record for receiving yards by a rookie.

After showing glimpses of what he could do with that strong finish, St. Brown has been one of the team's most durable, reliable and consistent players. He's posted four straight seasons with at least 100 catches and 1,000 receiving yards. Additionally, he's missed just two games over his five years in the NFL.

With all that St. Brown offers the offense, he is one of the team's most valuable skill players. He can contribute at all levels with a complete route tree, and figures to once again be a big part of the Lions' scheme.

St. Brown's strengths and weaknesses

St. Brown is a complete receiver. He has become one of the NFL's best wide receivers in short order, and has a number of metrics to back that assertion up. For starters, he has a career drop percentage of three percent.

With these consistent hands, he has four straight seasons with a Pro Football Focus receiving grade of at least 89.7. He has four consecutive 100-catch, 1,000-yard seasons which is a feat that only one other player is currently working on, that being New England Patriots' wideout A.J. Brown.

St. Brown's versatility is underrated. Because of his size, many view St. Brown as a slot-exclusive player. However, the Lions have been creative with how they utilize him and as a result have manipulated some matchups in a favorable manner.

He has built a very nice connection with quarterback Jared Goff, who also came to Detroit in 2021. The two have connected over 500 times in their time working together.

The wideout also has an impact in the run game. Detroit desires receivers who are willing to mix it up in the run game, and St. Brown has set the tone in that room with his work ethic.

What happens if St. Brown gets hurt?

If St. Brown were to miss time, it would be a big loss for the Lions. Though they have multiple options at the position, St. Brown is the most complete and consistent at the position. Jameson Williams is next up in line, as he's looking to continue his ascent toward being a more complete wideout in 2026.

There's also Isaac TeSlaa, who has high expectations entering his second NFL season. After flashes last year, including six touchdowns on his 16 total catches, TeSlaa is viewed as a player who could have a much bigger role in 2026.

Greg Dortch could be the next in line to play the slot if St. Brown goes down, though the team did bring in four wideouts from the UFL to try and improve the level of competition in training camp.

Why we ranked St. Brown here

St. Brown has the ability to be a tone-setter for the Lions. The veteran is unquestionably one of their leaders and as a result a player who is responsible for keeping the team at their standard. Without him, that leadership would be tough to replicate.

As a result, St. Brown comes in as one of the team's most important players. He's incredibly productive on the field as well, with a historic start to his career.

He's entering the second-year of his four-year extension, and so there's an opportunity for him to work his way toward another extension in the not-so-distant future as well.

Overall, St. Brown is the tone-setter for the receiver room on a daily basis, and as a result one of the most important parts of the offense. If he has another big year, the Lions will be in good shape in their quest to return to the top of the NFC North.