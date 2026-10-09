Kelvin Sheppard Needs to Clean Up His Act On and Off Field

Just when you thought things couldn't get any worse for Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard, they did with his tone-deaf press conference Thursday.

Through the first four weeks of the season, the Lions’ defense has been a complete and utter embarrassment. It not only has allowed the second-most points in the league (31.8/game), but it's also surrendered a league-high 1,695 total yards. That figure is just 21 yards shy of the number of yards allowed by the 0-16 2008 Lions over the season's first four games (1,716).

The defense has repeatedly been unable to make crucial stops, and has failed Dan Campbell's squad time and time again in 2026.

Subsequently, Drew Petzing's offense has had to step up more often than not to save the day for the Lions this season. Without the efficiency of Jared Goff through the air and Jahmyr Gibbs on the ground, Detroit would definitely be an under-.500 team – and maybe even winless – through the first quarter of the season.

Yet, Sheppard doesn't see it that way. He admitted as much Thursday when he was asked about whether the offense has carried his unit thus far this season.

“We have a three-phase team here and I firmly believe that,” he told reporters. “And I'm going to stand strong in that belief. And I think that's ultra disrespectful to my unit to say somebody has to carry us. We're going to do our one-third here. Hell or high water. Point blank, period.”

Whether “disrespectful” or not, it's the absolute truth, Kelvin. It might be a tough pill to swallow, but the reality of the situation is that the defense has been so awful that Goff & Co. have had to carry the Lions so far in 2026.

That is hardly a recipe for success for an NFL team, let alone one with Super Bowl aspirations like the Lions. However, facts are facts, and it's time to start accepting them, Kelvin. You are a large part of the problem, and it's time to start taking accountability.

His stubbornness and arrogance reared their ugly heads even further when he was challenged on his heavy reliance on the blitz against Panthers QB Bryce Young in Week 4.

He dialed up the blitz 12 times against Young & Co., and simply, the calls did not work. Young proceeded to complete seven of eight pass attempts against the blitz. And despite the Panthers passer displaying such proficiency, Sheppard refused to adjust. That was a clear-cut misfire from the second-year coordinator, and it cost Detroit dearly in the primetime affair.

So, Sheppard must have admitted he made a grave mistake, right? Not quite. In fact, he did the polar opposite during his weekly media session and conveyed he'd make the same calls again if given the chance.

“Those calls were the right calls,” Sheppard adamantly stated. “Those calls were the right calls, and I’ll leave it at that.”

They clearly weren't, though. Sheppard had a chance to admit his wrongs, and failed to take the opportunity to do so. It was yet another swing-and-miss from the defensive play-caller and one that showcased a glaring lack of self-awareness.

As a whole, he did very little in the press conference to dissuade the notion that he's unfit for the defensive coordinator job. As a matter of fact, he added to my case, and to the case of many others, that he's in over his head and should be stripped of his duties.

It's been evident since Week 1, to everyone but Sheppard, that his play-calling is extremely flawed and does not work. And the longer he continues to deny that such is the case, the more irreparable damage it will do to Detroit.

Sheppard, however, doesn't seem interested in changing his tune anytime soon. It's all the more reason why Campbell & Co. can ill-afford to spend another week with him leading the defense.

And Sheppard's disastrous presser Thursday should serve as the final nail in the coffin for his tenure in the Motor City.