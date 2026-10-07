Why I Don't Trust Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes To Sign Good Cornerbacks

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes actually did proclaim once that he loved sitting in the film room to watch defensive backs play.

"I love corner play," Holmes said at the 2024 NFL scouting combine. "I just love it. I could watch DB individuals all day every day. It’s poetry in motion. I love DB play. But yeah, we just want to get the right fit."

Holmes later added, "They’re not growing on trees. Although that’s arguably, them and wide receivers, probably the most volumous group, position group in the draft. But that doesn’t mean that they’re all going to be good, especially as high as you might have to pick them, because of their physical qualities. If you get wooed by the physical qualities too much but they don’t have the intangible qualities you can get yourself in trouble."

Unfortunately, after six years on the job, there is no other conclusion to draw other than he is not aware of what a good cornerback looks like.

Since his arrival, the former Los Angeles Rams Director of College Scouting has an abysmal cornerback track record, both in the draft and in free agency.

In 2024, he targeted Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw with the Lions first two picks. Unfortunately, the Philadelphia Eagles were able to land two better defensive backs (Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean) with their two early picks in that year.

Ifeatu Melifonwu could not stay healthy, as he was the Lions 2021 third-round draft choice. He is no longer with the team.

Free agency has also been horrid for Holmes.

Cam Sutton was cut after an arrest warrant became public. Holmes invested $33 million in the veteran in March of 2023.

Emmanuel Moseley also did not work out. Injuries derailed his chances to succeed in Motown.

Even when good defensive backs find their way to Detroit, Holmes has been too cheap to keep them around.

Darius Slay expressed the biggest mistake made by the Lions was letting Carlton Davis depart. After making the decision to trade for him, the team allowed him to depart in free agency to the New England Patriots, where he has excelled.

Commanders veteran Amik Roberston is certainly a better nickel cornerback than what the Lions feature presently.

Khalil Dorsey has found his niche on special teams, but he is not a starting caliber cornerback.

Kindle Vildor has bounced around the league, but Lions' fans are only going to remember him for the football bouncing off his head against the 49ers in the 2023 NFC Championship Game.

D.J. Reed has lost a step and is nowhere near worth his $16 million salary. He is having a slow start to the season and is coming off a bad game against the Carolina Panthers.

With how poor the defense is, with the secondary not able to execute in either zone or man-to-man coverage this season, is it not really conceivable that Holmes can fix the problem.

The front office reportedly tried to land Joey Porter Jr., but he is now with the Dallas Cowboys. All other options seem not as appealing at this point.

This writer is at the point that if Holmes targets a defensive back, something is likely wrong with that player, whether it be injury related or a lack of coverage skills needed to play at the NFL level.

Pundits are now floating many names that Holmes should target, but if the defensive coordinator also is in over his head, how can that formula actually be expected to work.

A poor cornerback evaluator with a poor defensive coordinator.

The math ain't mathin to make anyone feel better about improving the secondary that much this season.

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