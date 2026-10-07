Cardinals Have Talent, But Lions Can Exploit These Holes

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will battle with an Arizona Cardinals team that certainly has talent but has struggled through the first four weeks of the 2026 campaign.

In fact, since beating Jim Harbaugh and the L.A. Chargers in Week 1, they have lost three straight games. And they have allowed at least 31 points in each of their three losses, including a season-high 36 points in Week 4 against John Harbaugh and the N.Y. Giants.

While the Nick Rallis-coordinated defense has struggled (29.3 points allowed/game), the offense has fared better.

The Cardinals are led under center by Jacoby Brissett, who has completed 67.8 percent of his passes so far this season but has also thrown for just six touchdowns while tossing four interceptions. It's been iffy play from the veteran passer.

However, the Cardinals, which are averaging 21.8 points a game through four weeks, have the potential to be more productive. It's because Mike LaFleur's squad possesses multiple high-end offensive weapons, including rookie running back Jeremiyah Love and tight end Trey McBride.

With time, Love has a chance to be one of the very best at his position, and McBride is already viewed as that among tight ends. Fourth-year wideout Michael Wilson, who amassed 1,000-plus receiving yards a season ago, is also off to a solid start in 2026.

Subsequently, it's fair to say Arizona's offensive attack has room for growth, and could exploit the Lions’ beleaguered defense on Sunday.

With that said, the Cardinals still possess their fair share of weaknesses. Quite notably, they struggle to get after the quarterback. In fact, through three games, they've accumulated just four sacks, and have recorded one of the league's lowest pressure rates. It should bode well for Lions signal-caller Jared Goff, who presently ranks No. 10 in QBR (66.3) among qualified quarterbacks.

Then, there's this: Arizona will enter this Week 5 contest with multiple injuries on the offensive line. Not only is left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. out for the season, but right guard Isaiah Adams was also banged up against the Giants. It's far from an optimal situation for the Cardinals’ pass protection, and Detroit direly needs to take advantage of this Sunday.

And if the Lions can generate enough consistent pressure against Brissett and force him into a turnover or two, it would go a long way toward Dan Campbell's squad securing the Week 5 win.

It will be far from a cakewalk for Goff & Co. in the desert. However, at the same time, there is a clear path to a much-needed victory for Detroit.