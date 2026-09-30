Can Detroit Lions Finally Trust Ennis Rakestraw?

The Detroit Lions' need for stability at the cornerback position has been well-documented. However, one possible solution may be an overlooked player on the roster.

For most of his first two NFL seasons, Ennis Rakestraw has been unable to contribute for the Lions. He was limited to eight games as a rookie in 2024 after the Lions drafted him in the second-round, then he missed all of the 2025 season after an injury in training camp.

While the Lions' fortunes at the position changed late in the offseason after they released Terrion Arnold amidst an ongoing legal situation, Rakestraw's hopes for a bigger role did not materialize early in the season. He was a healthy scratch for each of the team's first two games.

However, on Sunday against the New York Jets, Rakestraw got an opportunity and delivered a reminder of what the Lions hoped they were getting when they drafted him two years ago.

Rakestraw played 23 snaps in a rotational role against the Jets, notching a pass breakup and allowing one completion amidst four targets. Head coach Dan Campbell praised Rakestraw's performance, and hinted that he could have more opportunities in the future.

This would be a big development if Rakestraw can stay healthy and in the lineup. Durability has been the biggest detractor for his performance since entering the league, as Sunday marked the ninth regular season game he's appeared in since being drafted.

Prior to Sunday's game, the Lions had started veteran Rock Ya-Sin opposite of D.J. Reed. However, both players had been struggling through the first two games and the Lions elected to start Roger McCreary opposite of Reed for the matchup against the Jets.

Rakestraw, who was inactive the first two games, was kept active and wound up playing a significant role. This is a major development for his growth as a player, as the opportunity to simply suit up and log snaps is something he's been deprived of throughout his career.

Moving forward, the more action Rakestraw gets, the better it will be for Detroit's outlook. He's been strapped of his development from a game rep perspective up to this point, and as a result will benefit greatly from continuing to add snaps to his resume.

After delivering a solid performance, Rakestraw needs to string another one together to begin to develop trust with the coaching staff and his teammates. Staying healthy will be a big part of that.

Many are clamoring for the Lions to make a big trade at some point, with Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. being a primary target in many reports and discussions. However, if Rakestraw were to emerge as a legitimate starting option, it would be massive for Detroit's hopes of succeeding and returning to the postseason in 2026.