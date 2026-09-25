Lions Hint Team Will Wear Popular Uniform Combination Against Jets

The Detroit Lions teased the possibility of wearing a popular uniform when they return to Ford Field to face the New York Jets.

Detroit could don their blue home uniform with silver pants, according to a post on social media. Dan Campbell's squad last wore silver pants in Week 11 last season against the Eagles.

The Lions also donned the popular home uniform last Thanksgiving against the Green Bay Packers.

Several supporters took to social media to express their excitement, as many believe the combination should be the uniform worn every single home game.

Detroit's all blue uniform does not receive as much hype and fanfare as the uniform worn with silver pants. Many fans recall the team playing in silver at The Pontiac Silverdome, before moving to Ford Field.

Just leaving this here pic.twitter.com/FU35HJEJRZ — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 25, 2026

Aaron Glenn will always be close to Dan Campbell

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn expressed this week he will always be grateful Dan Campbell thought of him first when he joined the Lions to become their head coach.

Glenn was Campbell's first coaching hire and did not make another hire for a week. The two spent the first several days together talking about changing the culture in Detroit and imagining building a winner.

"I didn’t even know he was doing it at that point, I’m assuming he was interviewing me," said Glenn. "But he was just talking defense and I thought we were just talking philosophy and he told me if he got (hired as a head coach), he wanted me to be his coordinator, and I will always remember that. I felt honored for him to come to me and ask me to be his coordinator. When he got the job, I was the first guy he hired and it took maybe a week before we hired anybody else.

“We just sat in my office and we talked football and how we were going to change this program around," Glenn explained further. "Those things will always stick with me because the things that we talked about, we actually did and Detroit actually ended up being exactly where they are now.”

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