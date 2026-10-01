Chargers Cornerback Could Be Ideal Lions Trade Target

Through three weeks of the regular season, the Detroit Lions have seen a prolific offense offset by defensive lapses. The cornerback room, in particular, has struggled.

A drop off was expected following injuries in the secondary to Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch. However, combined with the arrest and release of Terrion Arnold and injuries to Avonte Maddox and Thomas Harper, the situation has become dire.

The Lions are confirmed to have done due diligence on Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr., but Porter has now landed with the Cowboys.

There is another name on the market that the Lions could consider, though. The Los Angeles Chargers have struggled out of the gate, limping to a 0-3 start and playing the reigning Super Bowl Champions in Week Four. While the season is young, history trends against the Chargers. Since 1990, only four teams have started 0-3 and made playoffs.

The Chargers could look to sell early, and Detroit’s desperation to plug a hole at the corner position could lead to a trade for 2024 fifth-round pick Cam Hart. Hart, originally from Notre Dame, has already notched his second career interception this season after breaking up ten passes in 2025.

Hart is experienced in the league, with 1,348 defensive snaps entering this week. When targeted, he allows 61 percent of passes to be completed, per PFF. Currently, his PFF grades rank among the middle of the NFL among qualified corners.

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The defensive back has primarily served as an outside corner this season, with 134 snaps on the outside compared to only 2 in the slot.

In college, Hart spent all five seasons with the Fighting Irish, recording 91 tackles, 10 for loss, 17 pass breakups, and 2 interceptions. Additionally, he forced three fumbles his senior year.

One of his best career games in college was when he was matched up with first-round selection Marvin Harrison Jr., which put him on NFL scouts’ radars.

One of the strengths for Hart is his length, as he is on the tall end for cornerbacks at 6-foot-2. His athleticism has been noted as one of his top traits since coming out of college, and his development as a corner has made him a viable threat on field on Sundays.

There is one red flag on Hart, though. The corner has remained healthy during his pro career thus far, but needed surgery on both shoulders during his time in South Bend.

The buy-in value to acquire Hart will not be as extreme as that for Porter Jr. or any top corners on the market, and the consistent letdowns that Rock Ya-Sin, DJ Reed, and Roger McCreary have had in recent weeks make the need for corner apparent.

It is clear to Detroit that if the Lions want to contend for the NFL Playoffs or a Super Bowl, new defensive backs are needed, and Hart provides an intriguing option to pair with Reed or Ennis Rakestraw Jr.