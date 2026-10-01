Lions Fans React to Losing Joey Porter Jr.: Brad Holmes Is Just a Scout
In this story:
Frustrations with the Detroit Lions and their subpar secondary have now come to a simmering boil, as general manager Brad Holmes failed to land former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr.
The team had a clear weakness in the secondary that supporters hoped would be addressed in the offseason.
Unfortunately, the Lions only added marginal role players and a fifth-round draft pick. No question, Porter Jr. would have upgraded the secondary, given how the unit has performed the first three games of the season.
Supporters are frustrated with Holmes for waiting far too long to plug holes. In the past, there was a clear need at defensive end, but the organization was not willing to invest in draft picks on Day 1 to target the coveted position for several years after adding Aidan Hutchinson.
Third-year cornerback Ennis Rakestraw even called himself a rookie, when he last spoke to reporters. He had a productive game against the Jets, but it is too far of a stretch to believe the former second-round pick can carry the defense.
Veteran Rock Ya-Sin has already been demoted in favor or Roger McCreary, who is a player that has bounced around the league.
Supporters took to social media to share their reaction to not landing the best available cornerback that will be available on the market.
One supporter shared on social media, "A scout more than he is a GM. The arrogance & inability to see the obvious, makes it clear the team will never win anything of note with him as GM. Fans need actual standards, not be content being the Steelers with 10-7 every year, making the playoffs, winning nothing. SB or bust."
Another added, "Happy to be “good enough”. This clown has no desire to actually win anything of meaning. How can every fan know that the secondary is garbage going into the season but the GM continues to stand up there and say “we love who we’ve got”. Smelling his own farts."
Not all supporters were upset with the lack of moves. Many expressed that the cost for what is essentially a "rental" player was too steep. Many continue to share that Holmes is the best front office executive the organization has ever had.
Here is a sample of the reaction online to Porter Jr. being traded to the Cowboys and how supporters feel about Holmes at this point of his Lions tenure.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!