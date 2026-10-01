Detroit Lions Lose Out on Joey Porter Jr. To Dallas Cowboys

The Detroit Lions were not able to land a cornerback many supporters and pundits felt could instantly upgrade the secondary.

According to multiple reports, Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. has been traded to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2027 sixth-round draft pick and a 2028 second-round pick.

Porter Jr. is not expected to immediately land a new lucrative contract in Dallas, as the NFC East squad seeks for him to upgrade a defense that has playoff and Super Bowl desires.

Recall, the Cowboys have previously traded for Steelers wideout George Pickens and offensive tackle Broderick Jones.

Detroit's secondary has been under heavy scrutiny to start the season, with many hoping general manager Brad Holmes could do more than just make phone calls to upgrade a unit that is the clear weakness of the 2026 squad.

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Detroit's coaching staff and front office may have felt comfortable passing on Porter Jr. due to their faith in the development of third-year cornerback Ennis Rakestraw.

After battling injuries for two years, the former second-round pick is now in line for additional defensive reps, following a solid outing against the Jets.

Head coach Dan Campbell expressed this week Rakestraw has a chance to be a contributor and the more reps he receives in the regular season, the better player he will become.

“Even though this is Year 3, he hasn't played very much because of injury. And so he was able to really get a full training camp for the most part, got a lot of reps and really was getting better," said Campbell. "He had an ankle right there at the end of training camp. But, most young players, the more reps you get, the better you're going to get. And then if you're not, it's because it's between the ears.

"It's whatever, your psyche, your confidence gets shaken and you can't get out of it. But, I think Rake's got a chance, man. He's got the ability and, man, he wants to do it right. He works at it. And I do, I think the more opportunities he gets, the better he'll get."

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