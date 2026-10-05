Dan Campbell Must Send Clear Message By Firing Kelvin Sheppard

The Detroit Lions couldn't have stopped a nosebleed if they tried Sunday night against Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers.

Just as the Lions have done to opposing quarterbacks all year, they made Young look like an MVP-caliber passer, resulting in a 329-yard passing day for the fourth-year pro.

Meanwhile, Detroit had no answer for Carolina pass-catcher Tetairoa McMillan. McMillan ran past D.J. Reed and Lions defenders all night, finishing with a game-high 14 receptions for 192 yards and two touchdowns.

The Lions proceeded to surrender a staggering 32 points and 445 yards of offense in the primetime affair, marking yet another underwhelming performance this season from defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard's unit.

And to add insult to injury, the Panthers played the Week 4 contest without three of their starting offensive linemen (guard Damien Lewis and offensive tackles Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton) and two of their top three receivers (Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette).

Unquestionably, it was a pathetic and inexcusable performance from the defensive side of the ball. And through four games now, the Lions have allowed an unfathomable 31.8 points per game. If the season ended today, that total would rank as the third-most points per game in the NFL in the last 40 years.

On top of that, Detroit has given up the most yards in the league through four weeks (1,695). Plus, that total is just 21 yards shy of the number of yards allowed by the 0-16 2008 Lions over the season's first four weeks (1,716).

And that's hardly the end of the damning stats for the Lions’ defense. There's also this: the team has surrendered 1,308 yards through the air through four games. Unsurprisingly, that's also a league-worst mark, and no other team in the NFL in 2026 has even permitted 1,200 passing yards.

No ifs, ands, or buts about it, Detroit's defense has failed Dan Campbell's squad time and time again this season. And it's the primary reason why the Lions came up short in a winnable game against an injury-ravaged Panthers team Sunday night.

With just an adequate showing from Sheppard's unit, Detroit would have captured the Week 4 victory and improved to 3-1 on the season. But instead, Campbell & Co. are now 2-2, with no answers in sight for the defense.

And why aren't there any answers in sight? It's not simply due to the injury-decimated nature of the Lions’ secondary. Sure, being without starting safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph and fellow defensive backs Thomas Harper and Avonte Maddox is far from optimal. And there's no doubt the back-end of the defense would be much stronger with each of them healthy and able to play.

Yet, the team's defensive woes are deeper rooted than that. On a consistent basis this season, the Lions’ defensive gameplans have paled in comparison to those of the opposing offenses, and that falls directly on the shoulders of Sheppard.

On a weekly basis, it is his responsibility – and no one else's – to get the defense ready for whatever the opposition is going to throw at it. And in large part, the former linebackers coach has failed to do just that.

Most points per game allowed in a season in the last 40 years:



2020 Lions – 32.4

2008 Lions – 32.3

2026 Lions – 31.8 (through 4 games) — NFL Researcher (@NFL_Researcher) October 5, 2026

Consequently, the second-year coordinator should absolutely bear the brunt of the blame for the defense being ill-prepared and ill-equipped to make adjustments through the first quarter of the 2026 campaign.

And please don't try to defend Sheppard by saying he hasn't had enough time to prove his worth as an NFL coordinator. That's hardly a valid excuse any longer for his shortcomings.

With 21 games now under his belt in the role, he's had enough time to get acclimated to being a defensive play-caller. And if anything, he's done the polar opposite, appearing increasingly in over his head with each passing week.

Campbell was asked about the coordinator's future in Detroit following the Week 4 loss.

“I’m not talking about all that,” Campbell told reporters Sunday. “I’m talking about getting better right now with what we got, and that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to find a way to get better with what we got.”

Sorry, Dan, but the ship has sailed on that being a viable solution for the defense.

Nearly a season and a half into his stint as Lions defensive coordinator, it's become clear as day that Sheppard's not cut out to be a coordinator at the NFL level.

Yes, he has a refreshing level of passion for the game, and from all accounts, connects well with the players.

Yet, his future in the league is not as a play-caller. That realization should have also already set in for Campbell and the Lions’ front-office brass.

Undoubtedly, the time is now to pull the plug on Sheppard and make a change at coordinator.