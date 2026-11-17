The Detroit Lions have invested heavily on both sides of the football. Unfortunately, the defense has not had the benefit of having their core group all play together in the past three NFL seasons.

According to CBS Sports, "Lions defensive core of Hutchinson, Campbell, Branch, Joseph & McNeil have all been on the field for just 3% of team's defensive plays in the past 3 seasons. Detroit has gone 38 straight games without all 5 playing together. Injuries have eaten away at Lions' Super Bowl window."

Interestingly, the team was also decimated by injuries back in 2024. Again, the defense lost several key players, but were able to go on and finish with a 15-2 record in the regular season. The season did end bitterly following an upset playoff loss to the Washington Commanders.

Head coach Dan Campbell, speaking in front of local reporters for the first time since landing home from Germany, demonstrated leadership and a rallying message, when asked about the mounting injuries to his defense.

Dan Campbell is refusing to become a Miserable Piece of Shit thinking about all the defensive injuries suffered by Detroit Lions pic.twitter.com/AaISgff73U — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) November 17, 2026

“Yeah well, I think there’s time where if you’re not careful, you lay in bed in night, and you start thinking about all the what-ifs. And at some point, you just become a miserable piece of s**t,” Campbell said. “And I’m not going to do it. We’re not doing it. I refuse to look at it that way. Does it stink? Yeah, it sure did in the moment.

“It’s time to move on. We have to. And what has happened with Jack Campbell, and with Hutch now, will not be in vain. We can’t allow it to. They got us to this point, and so what are we going to do about it, man? Are we just going to let it go to waste, or are we going to do something and pick up the slack?”

The former NFL tight end expressed that being on the job for the past six seasons has taught the organization the significant value of having depth on the roster.

With veteran defensive end DJ Wonnum returning from injury and the emergence of Derrick Moore, the coaching staff is demanding more from everyone on the defense and is even rallying the offense to do more to pick up the slack from Hutchinson's loss.

“That’s the reason why we have the depth that we have in that room," said Campbell. "We knew that was important. I mean, these are the things you learn over a six-year period. It’s how important depth is. And so, we feel really good about that room.”

Lions defensive core of Hutchinson, Campbell, Branch, Joseph & McNeil have all been on the field for just 3% of team's defensive plays in the past 3 seasons



Detroit has gone 38 straight games without all 5 playing together.



Injuries have eaten away at Lions' Super Bowl window — Doug Clawson (@doug_clawson) November 17, 2026

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