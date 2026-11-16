Aidan Hutchinson Is To Blame For Freak Injury, Must Tone Down Celebrations

The Detroit Lions continued their winning ways Sunday morning in Munich, Germany, easily defeating the New England Patriots, 35-10, for their fifth straight win.

It was a dominant effort from start to finish for Dan Campbell's team, which accumulated nearly 500 total yards (494) and allowed just 151 yards to Mike Vrabel's squad.

Yet, the Week 10 victory was overshadowed by the likely season-ending knee injury to EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, the Lions’ star pass-rusher.

Hutchinson suffered the injury while celebrating a first-quarter sack of Patriots signal-caller Drake Maye; he leaped in the air and upon coming down, landed awkwardly on his right leg. The fifth-year defender never played another snap Sunday.

If that was not a clear-cut sign to cut the acrobatics out of his celebration repertoire, I don't know what would be. Nonetheless, he needs to – no ifs, ands, or buts about it.

The University of Michigan product will receive further testing upon returning home to the states. However, his 2026 campaign is believed to be over, cutting short what had been an All-Pro-caliber season.

His sack of Maye was his seventh on the season, and he also logged another two pressures in the international affair, bringing his season total to 52 (the second-highest total in the NFL).

He easily was one of the league's most productive pass-rushers in 2026, earning a league-leading Pro Football Focus pass-rush grade of 91.1 and an overall mark of 91.9 through nine games (the best overall grade among 111 qualified EDGEs).

Plain and simple, Detroit does not possess another EDGE defender in the same stratosphere as the 2022 No. 2 overall pick. Derrick Moore and DJ Wonnum have each had their moments of looking like competent pass-rushers. However, neither of them is going to be confused for Hutchinson anytime soon.

The Michigan native has become an irreplaceable talent; consequently, losing him for the year is undoubtedly a detrimental blow to Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard's unit. Without the premier quarterback disruptor, it certainly is harder to envision Detroit capturing the NFC North crown and making a Super Bowl run.

It begs the question: Should Lions head man Dan Campbell mandate that his players are no longer allowed to leave their feet to celebrate big plays? If I were Campbell, I would do just that.

And no, I'm not trying to take the fun out of the game. I'm fully aware that players like Hutchinson are also entertainers and that they have a genuine passion and love for playing the game. So, I would never want to take away their ability to enjoy themselves while they put their bodies on the line 17 weeks a year. That would be a bad look for Campbell, too, and likely cause him to lose the respect of his players.

It's why the celebrations can and should remain. However, they need to be toned down. And specifically, I'm talking about eliminating the acrobatics, and in the process, reducing the likelihood of another Lions player suffering a season-ending ailment while celebrating a major play.

And Campbell can't sugarcoat the importance of this being the new celebration policy, either. He needs to be steadfast with it and emphasize there is no wiggle room for a Hutchinson 2.0. The NFC North is too good and deep, with the Bears continuing to rack up wins and Kirk Cousins now under center for the Vikings, for the Lions to endure another celebration gone wrong.

Unquestionably, Detroit can ill-afford to lose another core member of its roster – e.g. Alim McNeill or Jahmyr Gibbs – to a serious injury. And if it were to, the team's Super Bowl chances would cease to exist.