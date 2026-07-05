NFL Analyst Lists Lions' Jared Goff as Tier 2 QB Heading Into 2026

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is in the prime of his football career, and is set to lead his current team into a pivotal 2026 season.

Now in his sixth season in Motown, the offense is the clear strength of the team. If the former No. 1 overall pick can continue his cerebral dissection of opposing defenses, Dan Campbell's squad can easily find itself back in the postseason.

CBS Sports recently ranked NFL starting quarterbacks by tiers ahead of the start of the 2026 NFL season.

Despite his success and consistency, Goff was still listed as a tier 2 quarterback.

NFL writer Bryan DeArdo explained that tier 2 quarterbacks are "the most populated tier, the next-best batch of quarterbacks hungry to ascend in 2026. Each of these quarterbacks has led their team on a playoff run before, and each is capable of doing it again with enough support around them."

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Detroit added a new offensive coordinator this offseason to assist the offense in operating in the manner Campbell finds acceptable.

"Goff appears to have reached his career arc unless the Lions make another deep playoff run," writes DeArdo. "A former No. 1 overall pick, Goff has enjoyed a highly productive career that includes a Super Bowl appearance with the Rams, five Pro Bowl selections and leading Detroit to its first playoff wins since 1991."

Tier 2 had 12 quarterbacks listed, including Jalen Hurts, Sam Darnold, Jordan Love, Justin Herbert, Caleb Williams and Bo Nix.

Only five signal-callers were listed in the tier 1 group, including Matthew Stafford, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson.

"The most populated tier, the next-best batch of quarterbacks hungry to ascend in 2026," DeArdo writes. "Each of these quarterbacks has led their team on a playoff run before, and each is capable of doing it again with enough support around them."

Part of the reason the 31-year-old is not considered among the top quarterbacks is the perception he needs a plethora of talent around him in order to succeed.

Also, there are growing doubts that Goff can elevate his game to be able to overcome unforeseen challenges.

Despite his level of consistency over the past several seasons, another deep playoff run and stellar play will go a long way to silence critics.

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