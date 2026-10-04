Lions Week 4 Updated Depth Chart Against Panthers

The Detroit Lions are looking for a second-consecutive win early in the 2026 season.

Detroit bounced back from a Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills with a win over the New York Jets, advancing to 2-1 on the young season. Now, they will head to Carolina to take on a reigning division champion in the Panthers.

With the bye week quickly approaching after next week's game, the Lions are looking to generate some early season momentum.

Here's a look at the Lions' depth chart heading into their Week 4 matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

Quarterback

Starter: Jared Goff.

Backup: Joshua Dobbs.

Goff remains one of the NFL's most efficient quarterbacks early in this season, as he's yet to throw an interception and ranks fourth in passing yards up to this point. He will have a chance to put himself in early MVP talks if he can put on another show in front of a national audience.

Running back

Starter: Jahmyr Gibbs.

Backup: Sione Vaki.

Reserve: Jacob Saylors.

Inactive: Isiah Pacheco (Injured reserve).

Gibbs continues to be one of the best backs in the league, and expect him to be utilized heavily once again. With teams continuing to play shell coverages against the Lions, he can be used as a receiver as well. Vaki is continuing to improve in pass-protection, and has seen his role increase as the second option as a result.

Wide receiver

Starters: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa.

Backups: Tom Kennedy, Tay Martin.

Inactive: Kendrick Law (Injured reserve).

The Lions got a bounce-back performance from TeSlaa in Week 3, who came up big after a quiet start to the season. He showed that he can be a difference maker, and had a huge reception in the fourth quarter while St. Brown was held in check for most of last week's game.

Tight end

Starter: Sam LaPorta.

Backup: Brock Wright.

Reserve: Jackson Meeks, Tyler Conklin

Detroit made an intriguing decision to move Meeks ahead of Conklin and make the latter a healthy scratch last week. Meeks was utilized in certain packages, and the fact that he was ahead of Conklin could indicate that a role could be growing for the former undrafted free agent.

Tackle

Starters: Penei Sewell (left), Blake Miller (right).

Backup: Larry Borom

The Lions elected not to make any elevations on the offensive line, and will roll with Miller once again after he returned following being out for their Week 2 game. Borom offers some flexibility as a jumbo package tackle, but Miller has clearly outperformed him up to this point.

Guard

Starters: Christian Mahogany (left), Tate Ratledge (right).

Backup: Miles Frazier.

Inactive: Ben Bartch (Out, Foot).

The Lions can't seem to catch a break with their depth, as Bartch is out for a second-straight week. Detroit hasn't had both Bartch and Mahogany healthy save for 11 snaps in Week 1, and as a result Mahogany remains the clear starter at the position.

Center

Starter: Juice Scruggs.

Backup: Seth McLaughlin.

Reserve: Tate Ratledge.

Inactive: Cade Mays (Injured reserve).

Mays remains sidelined, and Scruggs is building a solid case to remain as the team's center with his performance early in the season. While the Lions paid a significant sum to land Mays in free agency, Scruggs is proving to be a worthy addition as well after they landed him in return for David Montgomery.

Interior defensive line

Starters: Tyleik Williams, Alim McNeill.

Backups: Skyler Gill-Howard, Levi Onwuzurike.

Reserve: Mekhi Wingo.

The Lions have gotten solid work out of their interior defensive linemen. McNeill had his second sack of the season against the Jets, and Williams and Gill-Howard continued to form a solid tandem between stopping the run and rushing the passer.

EDGE

Starters: Aidan Hutchinson, D.J. Wonnum.

Backups: Tyler Lacy, Derrick Moore.

Reserves: Eric O'Neill, Ahmed Hassanein.

Inactive: Payton Turner (Injured reserve).

Hutchinson was held without a sack for the first time all season last week, but Detroit still manged to get five against Geno Smith. Wonnum had his first big game as a Lion with two, and has asserted himself as the clear second option with Moore struggling out of the gate.

Linebackers

Starters: Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez.

Backups: Trevor Nowaske, Amen Ogbongbemiga, Jimmy Rolder.

Reserve: Devin White

Inactive: Damone Clark (Injured reserve)

White was moved down the depth chart and an inactive last week. Campbell noted that he wants to get Rolder some defensive snaps this week, which could spell trouble for White once again this week. Additionally, Ogbongbemiga was signed to the active roster after playing as an elevation last week.

Cornerbacks

Starters: D.J. Reed (Questionable, Rib), Roger McCreary OR Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

Backups: McCreary OR Rakestraw, Rock Ya-Sin.

Reserves: Keith Abney, Khalil Dorsey

Reed is questionable with a rib injury that popped up this week, while the Lions could choose from either McCreary or Rakestraw to start opposite of him. There hasn't been any indication that Reed is in danger of missing Sunday's game, but that could change in the coming hours depending on his status.

Ya-Sin was removed from the starting lineup after a tough start to the year, and Rakestraw delivered a promising performance in his first appearance of the year last week.

Safeties

Starters: Chuck Clark, Christian Izien.

Backups: Jalen Mills (Practice squad elevation), Bishop Fitzgerald.

Inactive: Brian Branch (PUP), Kerby Joseph (PUP), Avonte Maddox (Injured reserve), Thomas Harper (Injured reserve).

It appears as though Branch may be nearing a return, which would be a big development for Detroit's secondary. Mills is elevated for depth purposes for a second-straight week, while Fitzgerald could be in position to make his debut after being inactive upon being poached off the Steelers' practice squad last week.

Specialists

Kicker: Jake Bates.

Punter: Jack Fox.

Long-snapper: Hogan Hatten.

Kick returners: Tom Kennedy, Sione Vaki.

Punt returner: Tom Kennedy.

Once again, no apparent changes to Detroit's group of special teamers. Bates and Fox hold down the kicking duties, while Kennedy handles punts and shares kick return duties with Vaki.