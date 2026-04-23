Detroit Lions 2026 Draft Big Board: Top Targets for Every Round

The Detroit Lions enter the 2026 NFL Draft as a team capable of competing for a playoff spot this upcoming season, yet with clear roster holes.

Detroit general manager Brad Holmes has consistently targeted versatile, high-character prospects, and that approach is reflected in this round-by-round look at Detroit’s top targets.

Without further ado, here's an in-depth breakdown of the ideal fits for the Lions in each round, based on roster needs and long-term upside.

First round

Georgia OL Monroe Freeling

Freeling would be just what the doctor ordered for the offensive tackle-needy Lions at No. 17 overall.

Freeling, checking in at 6-foot-7, 315 pounds, is equipped with the necessary intangibles to slide right in at either tackle spot and boost the Lions’ efforts from both a pass-protection and run-blocking standpoint.

For these reasons, Freeling would be a perfect selection for Detroit at No. 17.

Miami (Fla.) EDGE Akheem Mesidor

Mesidor, a powerful pass-rusher off the edge, was among the highest Pro Football Focus-graded defensive ends this season (fourth). He earned a 92.5 overall grade for his efforts.

The Miami (Fla.) product would provide the Lions with a legitimate running mate for Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson, and help stabilize Detroit’s defensive line. He’d also be a building block for the organization for years to come.

He’d be a home-run pick for the Lions at No. 17 overall.

Second round

Arizona DB Treydan Stukes

A team captain at Arizona, Stukes is a hybrid cornerback who tested well at the NFL Combine.

He recorded four interceptions and six passes defensed in 2025, earning a 90.1 overall defensive grade from Pro Football Focus for his efforts. The overall mark ranked sixth among 897 qualified corners.

Stukes has the necessary skillset to compete for a starting job immediately, plus the ability to line up in multiple alignments. This versatility should make him ultra appealing to Holmes, furthering the reason why he's bound to be a Day 2 target of the organization.

Iowa OT Gennings Dunker

Over the past two seasons, Dunker permitted just four sacks and three quarterback hits while logging 563 pass-blocking snaps at right tackle.

With some proper seasoning, the Iowa product could grow into Jared Goff's blindside protector.

Third round

Pittsburgh LB Kyle Louis

Louis, a versatile defender with solid athleticism, could very well step right into Detroit and fill the void at WILL linebacker created by the offseason departure of Alex Anzalone.

Sure, it’d be unfair to expect Louis to replicate the production of the veteran as a rookie. However, with some proper development, he could certainly grow into a solid contributor at the next level.

Consequently, the former safety should be on Detroit’s target list come Day 2.

Auburn C Connor Lew

Lew brings intelligence, toughness and positional versatility – three traits the Lions covet. A multi-year SEC starter, Lew is equipped with the necessary football IQ and processing ability to eventually handle center responsibilities at the NFL level.

And with some proper development, he could grow into another option for Detroit at the integral position.

Fourth round

Texas S Michael Taafe

Detroit has a big question mark at safety headed into this upcoming season, and it’s one that Holmes & Co. could choose to address on Day 3. If such is the case, Taaffe would be a solid target.

In 53 career games with the Longhorns, Taaffe compiled 222 total tackles, including 9.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, seven interceptions, 14 passes defensed, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The Texas safety would be a more-than-worthwhile pick for the Lions at this stage in the draft.

Penn State RB Nick Singleton

Singleton is a straight line runner that can catch passes well, and would be a solid complement, just like Isiah Pacheco, to Lions No. 1 RB Jahmyr Gibbs.

Detroit also has a noted interest in the Nittany Lions back, as it used one of its 45 formal meetings at the NFL Combine to meet with Singleton.

Assuming Singleton, who suffered a foot injury during Senior Bowl practice, has been deemed healthy by the Lions’ medical team, he could be a target of the organization at this point on Day 3.

Fifth round

Indiana EDGE Mikail Kamara

While his sack totals declined in 2025, the Indiana product's underlying metrics suggest he’s capable of being a solid pass-rusher at the next level.

Kamara projects as a rotational piece early. And with proper seasoning, he could grow into a competent EDGE complement for Hutchinson.

Subsequently, he'd be a more-than-worthwhile pick for the pass rush-hungry Lions at this stage in the draft.

Texas A&M TE Nate Boerkircher

Boerkircher, who suited up for both Nebraska and Texas A&M, has never been known as a prolific pass-catcher. Yet, he is viewed as sure-handed and as a highly proficient blocker, which would be a big plus for the Lions’ running game.

Boerkircher projects as a very serviceable backup to Pro Bowler Sam LaPorta, with the potential to develop into a starter himself one day.

Subsequently, he’d be worth taking a flyer on at this juncture in the draft.

Sixth round

Southeastern Louisiana DL Kaleb Proctor

Proctor compiled 16.5 career sacks and was a standout performer at the Shrine Bowl. Additionally, he possesses a solid degree of upside, making him an appealing late-round target for a variety of teams, including the Lions.

While the small-school prospect would likely be just a rotational lineman to start, he’d be a worthwhile pick for Detroit in the sixth round.

Oregon OT Isaiah World

The 6-foot-8, 320-pound tackle tore his ACL in Oregon’s CFP semifinal loss against Indiana, so he likely won’t be available this upcoming season.

With that said, he’d be a high-risk, high-reward selection for Detroit at this juncture in the draft.

Seventh round

North Dakota State QB Cole Payton

Payton – a developmental prospect with high upside – is a tough, strong and athletic QB who could spell Goff in short-yardage situations, much like Taysom Hill does in New Orleans.

Subsequently, it wouldn’t hurt Holmes & Co. to target the North Dakota St. passer with their final pick in the 2026 draft.

Washington DT Anterio Thompson

The Washington product would be a solid interior defensive line target for the Lions in the seventh round.

He suited up for 13 games in 2025, and recorded 30 total tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and two passes defensed. Additionally, at his Pro Day, the 306-pounder ran a mightily impressive 4.73-second 40-yard dash.

Heading into his rookie campaign, he could serve as a rotational piece for Kelvin Sheppard’s defense in base packages.