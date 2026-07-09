Detroit Lions 2026 Roster Bubble: Linebackers

For the first time in the Dan Campbell-Brad Holmes era (began in 2021), the Lions will enter a season without Alex Anzalone at linebacker.

Without Anzalone, Jack Campbell, coming off a career-best, All-Pro campaign in 2025, is the undisputed leader of the team’s linebackers room. The 2023 first-round pick earned a 90.2 overall grade from Pro Football Focus last season, ranking second among 88 qualified linebackers.

Campbell, who will line up at middle linebacker, is likely to be flanked by Derrick Barnes at SAM linebacker and Malcolm Rodriguez at the WILL spot.

Barnes started in a full season’s worth of games a season ago for the first time in his career, and proceeded to compile a career-best four sacks and six tackles for loss. Additionally, he amassed 78 total tackles, an interception and a safety.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez, a Lions fan favorite, was limited to just seven games last season after working his way back from an ACL injury he suffered late during the 2024 campaign.

He saw live game action for the first time in 2025 in Week 11, proceeding to record 12 total tackles, including a single tackle for loss, in the injury-abbreviated season.

The 27-year-old will enter training camp as the favorite to win the starting WILL linebacker job, marking the first time in his NFL career where he has a legitimate shot at claiming a starting job out of camp.

However, he’s still expected to face stiff competition for the gig from first-year pro Jimmy Rolder.

Rolder, the Lions’ fourth-round draft pick this past April, made his presence known this spring.

The Michigan product primarily took reps with the second-team defense during OTAs and mandatory minicamp. However, with a strong showing this summer, he could be in line for a healthy dose of reps this coming season.

Roster bubble

Trevor Nowaske, returning for his fourth season with the Lions, and free-agent acquisition Damone Clark, most recently a member of the Texans, are expected to battle for the final spot in Detroit’s linebackers room.

Nowaske, a Saginaw Valley State product, is coming off a 22-tackle, one-sack campaign, while Clark secured 28 total tackles in time split between the Cowboys and Texans in 2025.

At this present juncture, I believe that Nowaske, with his prior experience in Detroit, has the inside track to capture the last spot in the team’s LB room. Additionally, I expect Clark to start the season on the Lions’ practice squad.

Rounding out the position group for Detroit’s training camp roster will be seventh-year pro Joe Bachie and undrafted rookie Erick Hunter.