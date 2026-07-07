Ranking Detroit Lions 2026 Training Camp Position Battles

The Detroit Lions will have plenty of position battles at training camp.

When camp begins in late July, the team will have competitions for a number of significant spots on both sides of the ball. This includes multiple spots on the offensive line as well as some key spots in the secondary.

Here are the top five position battles the Lions will have when training camp begins.

5.) Linebacker 3

The Lions bring back Jack Campbell and Derrick Barnes, but a key part of their defense departed in free agency. Alex Anzalone signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leaving the team without an established third option.

That's not to say they don't have capable players, namely with Malcolm Rodriguez returning on a one-year contract. If Rodriguez can stay healthy, he could have the inside track to the job when the regular season begins due to the experience he has banked throughout his first four seasons.

However, the team does have some intriguing options aside from Rodriguez. Jimmy Rolder is a rookie to watch, and was one of the best tacklers in this year's crop of linebackers. Also in the mix is Trevor Nowaske, as well as free agent signing Damone Clark.

4.) EDGE 2

Aidan Hutchinson is set in stone at the top of Detroit's defensive end depth chart, and for good reason. Yet, the team does not have a set in stone second option and multiple free agent signings could create some competition.

D.J. Wonnum is the most established of the group, as he's made 86 appearances over six NFL seasons and has the most well-rounded game. Derrick Moore was the team's second-round pick in this year's draft and offers plenty of upside.

One sleeper in this battle to watch is free agent signing Payton Turner. A first-round pick in 2021 of the New Orleans Saints, Turner has the measurables but has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career. Now, being in Detroit gives him an opportunity to surprise some people and potentially battle for snaps in their defensive scheme.

3.) Right tackle

Assuming the Lions follow through on their plans to move Penei Sewell to left tackle, there's an opening on the right side of the offensive line. There are two top options the team can choose from, and both are on opposite sides of the proverbial spectrum.

Larry Borom is the experienced veteran, as he has started 38 games in his five NFL seasons and the team believes he has what it takes to be a starter. However, they also invested a first-round pick in Blake Miller who has the upside of being a long-term option.

What will ensue is likely to be a solid battle between the two players, with both having intriguing ability. If the Lions had their way, starting the first-round pick and establishing him as a core part of the future would likely be the ideal route. However, Borom offers the insurance in the event that Miller goes through training camp growing pains.

2.) Cornerback 2

A wrench was thrown in Detroit's plans last week when Terrion Arnold was arrested due to an ongoing legal matter. This resulted in his release, and now the team will officially have a position battle for the starting cornerback spot opposite of D.J. Reed after Dan Campbell said there would be during offseason workouts.

The top two options are veteran Rock Ya-Sin and the unproven Ennis Rakestraw, though some shuffling could occur. Rakestraw has some upside, but has yet to prove his staying power after missing all of last year due to a training camp injury.

Ya-Sin, meanwhile, resurrected his career after his role had diminished elsewhere with a solid 2025 campaign. He could get the first look, though Rakestraw could challenge if he stays healthy and has a solid camp.

Roger McCreary is another option at this spot, though he seemed ticketed to be the team's starting nickel prior to Arnold's relese. Rookie Keith Abney II could also factor into the equation if he pops in camp.

1.) Left guard

Campbell has already stated that the left guard position is open, even with incumbent starter Christian Mahogany returning. The Lions renovated their offensive line this offseason, and brought in multiple veterans who will presumably compete with Mahogany for a starting spot.

These newcomers include free agent signing Ben Bartch and Juice Scruggs, whom the team acquired in the David Montgomery trade. Bartch was out for the duration of offseason workouts while recovering from a season-ending Lisfranc injury, but he could be right in the mix to start when camp opens.

The Lions also have a couple of incumbent options in Miles Frazier and Gio Manu. Frazier got some action at the end of his rookie year after being sidelined to start the year, while Manu could play guard in camp with the team's added tackle depth.

Mahogany has shown promise in his two NFL seasons, but struggled at points last year amidst an injury that sent him to injured reserve for a spell. It would be a promising development for him if he were to earn his spot back, but it won't be easy with so much competition in the room.