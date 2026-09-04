How Detroit Lions Could Resolve Current Salary Cap Crisis

The Detroit Lions currently project to be over the salary cap by a little over $3 million.

According to Over the Cap, the top 51 contracts for the Lions currently carry a cost of $275,904,428. By Monday, the team must be in compliance with the league's salary cap figure of $301.2 million per team, a jump up of $22 million over the 2025 figure.

Detroit carries a dead money cap figure of $36,185,336 and must also factor in players on the practice squad, players on injured reserve, the PUP list and NFI list in their cap calculations.

In order to get under the cap, the front office will likely restructure a couple of contracts to free up cap space. Restructuring Jared Goff's contract again could net $12 million. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell could also restructrue their contracts.

Detroit typically likes to keep between $15-20 million in cap space for a rainy day, in case a player gets injured during the season.

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Moving on from Terrion Arnold carried a dead cap hit of nearly $6.7 milion. The front office could have looked to void some guarantees, but the former first-round pick could challenge that with help of the NFLPA.

An arbitration hearing would decide if the Lions would receive cap savings or have to face their cap commitments for Arnold's contract.

Detroit Lions 2026 salary cap figures

Jared Goff: $37,600,000

Amon-Ra St. Brown: $33,110,000

Alim McNeill: $28,966,000

Penei Sewell: $28,000,000

D.J. Reed: $17,867,000

Aidan Hutchinson: $10,146,400

Derrick Barnes: $9,764,000

Jahmyr Gibbs: $8,677,999

Jameson Williams: $8,270,600

Sam LaPorta: $6,738,090

Larry Borom: $5,000,000

Jack Campbell: $4,794,239

Brock Wright: $4,734,000

Blake Miller: $3,976,785

Jack Fox: $3,975,000

Tyleik Williams: $3,745,475

Rock Ya-Sin: $3,200,000

D.J. Wonnum: $2,960,000

Derrick Moore: $2,077,626

Christian Izien: $2,077,626

Ennis Rakestraw: $1,768,567

Tate Ratledge: $1,740,541

Khalil Dorsey: $1,693,823

Juice Scruggs: $1,581,696

Isaac TeSlaa: $1,514,648

Malcolm Rodridguez: $1,402,500

Trevor Nowaske: $1,350,000

Avonte Maddox: $1,262,500

Chuck Clark: $1,262,500

Roger McCreary: $1,262,500

Levi Onwuzurike: $1,215,000

Sione Vaki: $1,215,000

Joshua Dobbs: $1,200,000

Jimmy Rolder: $1,173,240

Tyler Lacy: $1,145,000

Mekhi Wingo: $1,121,700

Christian Mahogany: $1,109,597

Miles Frazier: $1,085,054

Hogan Hatten: $1,075,334

Devin White: $1,075,000

Ben Bartch: $1,075,000

Tyler Conklin: $1,075,000

Jake Bates: $1,075,000

Thomas Harper: $1,075,000

Keith Abney: $1,009,725

Tay Martin: $1,005,000

Jacob Saylors: $1,005,000

Ahmed Hassanein: $985,000

Skyler Gill-Howard: $950,823

Eric O'Neill: $950,823

Jabari Small: $885,000

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