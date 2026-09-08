Detroit Lions 2026 Week 1 NFL Power Rankings: Secondary Scares Everybody

Here is a look at Week 1 2026 NFL power rankings and how the Detroit Lions fared.

Sports Illustrated

Power ranking: 9th

"The stars are aligning for the Detroit Lions in the 2026 season, and I think they have a real shot to win the NFC North and push for the No. 1 seed. Detroit finished in fourth in the division last year with a 9-8 record, and it now has the easiest schedule in the NFL in 2026.

Plus, the Lions still finished last season in sixth in EPA/Play on offense and 14th in EPA/Play on defense. I'm buying them as a bounce-back candidate to make the playoffs this year."

NFL.com

Power ranking: 15th

"The sidelining of center Cade Mays (wrist) has me feeling uneasy about this offense as Detroit embarks on a new campaign. Tight end Sam LaPorta followed up back surgery with a hip injury in August, which isn't great, but I think the Lions still have the edge over the Saints in Week 1."

The Athletic

Power ranking: 9th

"After missing the playoffs last season, the Lions will benefit from one of this year’s easiest schedules. The division will be tough, but they have a new offensive coordinator in Drew Petzing and more depth on the defensive line. Still, the secondary could have some struggles early due to injuries to Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, each of whom begins the season on the PUP list."

Fox Sports

Power ranking: 13th

"I was all ready to move the Lions up even further, but the back injury to No. 2 RB Isaiah Pachecho has made me hesitate. Looks like Jahmyr Gibbs will have to earn his three-year, $67.5 million extension from the start."

CBS Sports

Power ranking: 19th

"They will again score a lot of points on offense, but there are issues on defense. The secondary is a mess."

USA Today

Power ranking: 11th

"If you subscribe to the theory that good teams are strong up the middle … then this one could be in trouble with C Cade Mays and starting safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph all at least a month away from playing. At least the Lions can lean on RB Jahmyr Gibbs, though there's zero safety net behind a bona fide star who's played fewer than 60% of this offense's snaps through the first three seasons of his career."

Bleacher Report

Power ranking: 12th

"The Lions' home opener against the New Orleans Saints could be a tight battle, but Detroit will face the New York Jets, Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals before its bye, three teams that aren't high-scoring juggernauts.

If Joseph and Branch are back in October, the Lions' momentum should take off during a stretch in which the team plays one road game between Weeks 7 and 12.

New offensive coordinator Drew Petzing can help get the offense on track during a favorable home stretch as the secondary gets healthy. There's a lot to like about the Lions, both in their roster and schedule."

The Ringer

Power ranking: 16th

"This might be the most banged-up team in football entering Week 1. Safeties Brian Branch (torn Achilles) and Kerby Joseph (bone bruise) still haven’t returned to practice after season-ending injuries last year. Cornerback Terrion Arnold was waived earlier in the offseason as a result of his arrest on eight felony charges, including armed robbery and kidnapping, in Florida. Backup running back Isiah Pacheco is dealing with a back injury that landed him on IR, and the Lions don’t have enough quality running back depth behind Jahmyr Gibbs for me to feel good.

The Lions have been marred by injury issues like these the past few seasons, but I refuse to rank them lower than 16th because their championship potential is still evident. They could have the best offense in football. Receiver Jameson Williams is the Detroit offensive player I’m most excited to watch this season. If he lights up defenses deep downfield to start the season, the attention opponents will have to devote to him will open up the offense for everyone else."

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