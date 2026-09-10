Detroit Lions 2026 Week 1 Thursday Injury Report: 3 Limited

The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field on Thursday after the players had the day off the day prior.

All players on the Lions active roster were accounted for at the teams Allen Park Performance Center.

Three players were limited, including Christian Izien, Derrick Moore and Mekhi Wingo. An encouraging sign has been the fact that tight end Sam LaPorta has not been on the injury report at all this week, clearing his way to start the 2026 season ready for action on the field.

Prior to practice, Detroit's coordinators spoke to local reporters and discussed setting the tone in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints.

Drew Petzing shared how important it was to him to have success and set the tone in his first game as the Lions' new offensive coordinator.

"I mean, you want to have success every single time you take the field. And that was my mindset from the first meeting with those guys," said Petzing. "We're out there, we want to win. I don't care if it's practice. I don't care if it's a game. I don't care if it's a preseason game. So, I don't put any more emphasis, I would say, on any given game. I always laugh and this has been true throughout the NFL, this is a must win Week 16. Well, was Week 2 not? They count the same.

"And I say that almost as a joke, but that's real. This League, every single game matters. So, whether it's the first one or the last one, we're going to walk out there with the same attitude and intensity and approach.”

Lions Thursday practice report: pic.twitter.com/ziInZgCOpc — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) September 10, 2026

Petzing will have his first opportunity with the Lions on Sunday, but match wits against a proven defensive coach in Brandon Staley.

"Fired up. I mean, this is why you do it," said Petzing. "So, cannot be more excited to get out there on the field and let it rip and watch guys compete and have fun doing it. Really excited.”

Lions' Week 1 Thursday injury report

DB Christian Izien (LP) -- Groin

DE Derrick Moore (LP) -- Hamstring

DL Mekhi Wingo (LP) -- Groin

CB Keith Abney (FP) -- Hand

Safety Thomas Harper (FP) -- Ankle

LB Trevor Nowaske (FP) -- Knee

CB Ennis Rakestraw (FP) -- Ankle

LB Jimmy Rolder (FP) -- Hamstring

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