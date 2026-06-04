Detroit Lions 2026 Week 2 OTAs Attendance Report: Arnold, LaPorta Return
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The Detroit Lions welcomed back two key members of their 2026 roster, during the open portion of practice local media was able to observe on a hot Thursday afternoon.
After missing the first week of organized team activities, tight end Sam LaPorta and cornerback Terrion Arnold were spotted at the team's Allen Park Performance Center.
During walkthroughs, Arnold and LaPorta were participants, but when the team broke off into position groups for individual drills, they both did not participate.
Arnold has been rehabbing a shoulder injury and LaPorta is working his way back from back surgery.
At the end of last season, LaPorta hinted he felt he would return to action in a full capacity by the time pads were put on during training camp.
Additional Lions NFL Insider Analysis: 5 Players To Watch During Second Week of OTAs
LaPorta participating is a positive sign, especially since Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, key members of the defense, continue to not participate in organized team activities.
With new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing now running the offense, there are elevated expecations regading what LaPorta can accomplish in 2026.
Veteran offensive lineman Ben Bartch again was not spotted and Kendrick Law will now miss the remainder of the 2026 football season, after it was announced he tore his ACL.
Tight end Miles Kitselman was not spotted by this writer and confirmed with others in attendance.
After searching the entire roster, it was unclear if defensive lineman Jay Tufele was participating, as he was the only player this writer could not confirm was in attendance.
Here is who was spotted at the second session open to the media at Lions organized team activities being held at the team's Allen Park Performance Center.
Offense
Quarterbacks
Jared Goff
Teddy Bridgewater
Luke Altmyer
Running backs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Isiah Pacheco
Jacob Saylors
Jabari Small
Sione Vaki
Kye Robichaux
Wide receivers
Jameson Williams
Greg Dortch
Jackson Meeks
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Malik Cunningham
Isaac TeSlaa
Dominic Lovett
Tom Kennedy
Cedrick Wilson Jr.
Tight ends
Thomas Gordon
Tyler Conklin
Sam LaPorta
Brock Wright
Offensive line
Penei Sewell
Giovanni Manu
Michael Niese
Mason Miller
Cade Mays
Seth McLaughlin
Tate Ratledge
Juice Scruggs
Miles Frazier
Christian Mahogany
Melvin Priestly
Colby Sorsdal
Blake MIller
Devin Cochran
Larry Borom
Defense
Defensive line
Skyler Gill-Howard
Tyre West
Alim McNeill
Aidan Keanaaina
Chris Smith
Tyleik Williams
Tyler Lacy
Mekhi Wingo
Levi Onwuzurike
Myles Adams
EDGE
Derrick Moore
Anthony Lucas
Eric O'Neill
Payton Turner
Aidan Hutchinson
D.J. Wonnum
Ahmed Hassanein
Linebackers
Damone Clark
Joe Bachie
Jimmy Rolder
Malcolm Rodriguez
Jack Campbell
Erick Hunter
Trevor Nowaske
Derrick Barnes
Cornerbacks
Ennis Rakestraw
D.J. Reed
Roger McCreary
Rock Ya-Sin
Keith Abney II
Khalil Dorsey
Aamaris Brown
De'Shawn Rucker
Terrion Arnold
Safeties
Ennis Rakestraw
D.J. Reed
Roger McCreary
Rock Ya-Sin
Keith Abney II
Khalil Dorsey
Aamaris Brown
De'Shawn Rucker
Specialists
Jack Fox
Jake Bates
Hogan Hatten
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John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!