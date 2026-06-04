The Detroit Lions welcomed back two key members of their 2026 roster, during the open portion of practice local media was able to observe on a hot Thursday afternoon.

After missing the first week of organized team activities, tight end Sam LaPorta and cornerback Terrion Arnold were spotted at the team's Allen Park Performance Center.

During walkthroughs, Arnold and LaPorta were participants, but when the team broke off into position groups for individual drills, they both did not participate.

Arnold has been rehabbing a shoulder injury and LaPorta is working his way back from back surgery.

At the end of last season, LaPorta hinted he felt he would return to action in a full capacity by the time pads were put on during training camp.

Additional Lions NFL Insider Analysis: 5 Players To Watch During Second Week of OTAs

LaPorta participating is a positive sign, especially since Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, key members of the defense, continue to not participate in organized team activities.

With new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing now running the offense, there are elevated expecations regading what LaPorta can accomplish in 2026.

Veteran offensive lineman Ben Bartch again was not spotted and Kendrick Law will now miss the remainder of the 2026 football season, after it was announced he tore his ACL.

Tight end Miles Kitselman was not spotted by this writer and confirmed with others in attendance.

After searching the entire roster, it was unclear if defensive lineman Jay Tufele was participating, as he was the only player this writer could not confirm was in attendance.

Here is who was spotted at the second session open to the media at Lions organized team activities being held at the team's Allen Park Performance Center.

Offense

Quarterbacks

Jared Goff

Teddy Bridgewater

Luke Altmyer

Running backs

Jahmyr Gibbs

Isiah Pacheco

Jacob Saylors

Jabari Small

Sione Vaki

Kye Robichaux

Wide receivers

Jameson Williams

Greg Dortch

Jackson Meeks

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Malik Cunningham

Isaac TeSlaa

Dominic Lovett

Tom Kennedy

Cedrick Wilson Jr.

Tight ends

Thomas Gordon

Tyler Conklin

Sam LaPorta

Brock Wright

Offensive line

Penei Sewell

Giovanni Manu

Michael Niese

Mason Miller

Cade Mays

Seth McLaughlin

Tate Ratledge

Juice Scruggs

Miles Frazier

Christian Mahogany

Melvin Priestly

Colby Sorsdal

Blake MIller

Devin Cochran

Larry Borom

Defense

Defensive line

Skyler Gill-Howard

Tyre West

Alim McNeill

Aidan Keanaaina

Chris Smith

Tyleik Williams

Tyler Lacy

Mekhi Wingo

Levi Onwuzurike

Myles Adams

EDGE

Derrick Moore

Anthony Lucas

Eric O'Neill

Payton Turner

Aidan Hutchinson

D.J. Wonnum

Ahmed Hassanein

Linebackers

Damone Clark

Joe Bachie

Jimmy Rolder

Malcolm Rodriguez

Jack Campbell

Erick Hunter

Trevor Nowaske

Derrick Barnes

Cornerbacks

Ennis Rakestraw

D.J. Reed

Roger McCreary

Rock Ya-Sin

Keith Abney II

Khalil Dorsey

Aamaris Brown

De'Shawn Rucker

Terrion Arnold

Safeties

Ennis Rakestraw

D.J. Reed

Roger McCreary

Rock Ya-Sin

Keith Abney II

Khalil Dorsey

Aamaris Brown

De'Shawn Rucker

Specialists

Jack Fox

Jake Bates

Hogan Hatten

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast, head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, follow us on TikTok, subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel.