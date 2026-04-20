Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft: Linebacker Targeted on Day 2

General manager Brad Holmes and the Detroit Lions enter the 2026 NFL Draft in a strong position, equipped with nine total selections and a roster that is close to contention but still has clear holes to fill.

Without further ado, here is my fourth and final stab at predicting Holmes & Co.’s 2026 draft haul.

Round 1, pick 17 — Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

Freeling is just what the doctor ordered for the offensive tackle-needy Lions at No. 17 overall.

Freeling, checking in at 6-foot-7, 315 pounds, is equipped with the necessary intangibles to slide right in at either tackle spot and boost the Lions’ efforts from both a pass-protection and run-blocking standpoint.

With that said, the Georgia product would certainly strengthen the foundation in front of franchise quarterback Jared Goff.

For these reasons, Freeling would be a perfect selection for Detroit at No. 17.

Round 2, pick 50 — Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Due to the departure of Alex Anzalone this offseason, the Lions could certainly use some linebacker help. And the organization will likely prioritize addressing the need within the first two days of the draft.

Enter Rodriguez, whose instincts, turnover production and run-defense ability made him one of the most productive linebackers in college football.

The Butkus Award-winning linebacker produced a dominant campaign with the Red Raiders last season, most notably recording seven forced fumbles.

Although a bit undersized (6-foot-1, 231 pounds), he profiles as a high-floor defender who can contribute to Kelvin Sheppard's defense immediately at WILL linebacker.

Consequently, Rodriguez would be a solid value pick for Detroit at No. 50.

Round 4, pick 118 — Michael Taaffe, S, Texas

Multiple Detroit players endured injuries in 2025, including safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph.

Joseph, for one, suffered a significant knee injury early on in the ‘25 season, and played in just six games. And his long-term health is now in question.

Subsequently, Detroit has a big question mark at safety headed into this upcoming season, and it’s one that Holmes & Co. could choose to address on Day 3. If such is the case, Taaffe would be a solid target.

In 53 career games with the Longhorns, Taaffe compiled 222 total tackles, including 9.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, seven interceptions, 14 passes defensed, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The Texas safety would be a top-notch pick for the Lions at this stage in the draft.

Round 4, pick 128 (acquired from Houston) - Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin

Demmings possesses a high degree of upside due to his size (6-foot-1, 193 pounds) and athletic profile.

At the 2026 NFL Combine, he demonstrated his athleticism, posting elite testing numbers in multiple drills. He ran a 4.41 40-yard dash, while also recording a 42-inch vertical jump and an 11’0” broad jump.

While a bit raw, his traits are worth betting on, even in the fourth round.

Round 5, pick 157 - Mikail Kamara, EDGE, Indiana

The Lions finally get their EDGE, landing Kamara.

While his sack totals declined in 2025, the Indiana product's underlying metrics suggest a player who is capable of being a solid pass-rusher at the next level.

Kamara projects as a rotational piece early. And with proper seasoning, he could develop into a competent EDGE complement for Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson.

Subsequently, he'd be a more-than-worthwhile selection for the pass rush-hungry Lions at No. 157.

Round 5, pick 181 (compensatory pick for loss of Kevin Zeitler) — Nate Boerkircher, TE, Texas A&M

Detroit could use additional depth in its tight ends room, even after adding veteran TE Tyler Conklin in free agency.

Enter the 6-foot-6, 245-pounder Boerkircher, who suited up for both Nebraska and Texas A&M in college.

He's never been known as a prolific pass-catcher, yet he is regarded as sure-handed. Plus, he's a highly proficient blocker, and would aid Dan Campbell's squad tremendously in the run game.

Boerkircher projects as a very serviceable backup to Pro Bowler Sam LaPorta, with the potential to develop into a starter himself one day.

He's the definition of a perfect late-round target, and subsequently would be worth taking a flyer on for Holmes & Co. with pick No. 181.

Round 6, No. 205 overall (acquired from Jacksonville Jaguars) - Kaleb Proctor, DL, Southeastern Louisiana

Proctor totaled 16.5 career sacks and was a standout performer at the Shrine Bowl. Additionally, as a penetrating interior defender, he possesses an intriguing degree of upside.

While the small-school prospect would likely be a rotational lineman to start, Detroit’s track record suggests patience and development could unlock his potential.

Round 6, pick 213 (acquired from Seattle via Jacksonville) - Isaiah World, OT, Oregon

The Lions officially double-dip on offensive tackles, selecting the Oregon product with their second of two sixth-round picks.

The 6-foot-8, 320-pound tackle tore his ACL in the Ducks’ CFP semifinal loss against Indiana, so he likely won’t be able to log a single snap in 2026.

He’d be a high-risk, high-reward selection for Detroit at this juncture in the draft.

Round 7, pick 222 (acquired from Cleveland Browns) - Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State

Payton would be a high-upside pick at this stage in the draft.

Payton is a tough, strong and athletic QB whose success will rely heavily on his ability to fine-tune his mechanics and find the right system to develop in.

And at the very least, he could spell Goff in short-yardage situations, much like Taysom Hill does for the Saints.

Subsequently, it would hardly hurt for Holmes to nab Payton with the final pick of the Lions’ 2026 draft haul.