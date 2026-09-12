How To Watch, Listen, Stream Detroit Lions Against New Orleans Saints
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The Detroit Lions feel the preparation all throughout training camp and the preseason has put the roster in position to be able to start the 2026 season playing at a high level.
Dan Campbell told local reporters that early in a new year, the team that makes the least amount of mistakes is the one that usually ends up winning.
“You definitely want to start fast, and I think that's always an emphasis," said Campbell. "We do the best that we can to prepare them that way, physically, mentally, emotionally. There's no secret to it. The team that makes the least amount of mistakes is probably going to win the game. I'm talking about early in the year, game one, game two.
"Whereas late in the year, it's about who makes the most plays. But early, it's about who makes the least amount of mistakes. So, it's something we've talked about, but you practice that way, you coach that way, but you don't handcuff your guys. You don't drive them into fear of cutting it loose either."
One thing the former NFL tight end wants to see is the roster eliminating discipline penalties.
"There's that fine balance, but we’ve just got to play clean football, man. Take care of it. Let's get one or two on defense and let's eliminate those discipline penalties, the pre-snap, the post-whistle. Those are unacceptable," said Campbell. "We will not and we cannot have those. There'll be things that come up in this game just from the nature of the way you play. We'll live with those and we'll coach off of those. But it's those other things that just deal with the focus of what you do.”
Additional Lions Insider Analysis: Jameson Williams Is Poised For Prolific 2026 NFL Season
New Orleans Saints at Detroit Lions
Date: Sunday September 13, 2026
Time: 1 p.m. EST
Location: Ford Field
TV: Fox 2 Detroit (WJBK), Fox 17 West Michigan (WXMI), Fox 36 Toledo, Fox 47 Lansing (WSYM), List of local affiliates
TV announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Megan Olivi
Stream: NFL+
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, List of radio affiliates
Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown
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John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!