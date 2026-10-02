Detroit Lions Brian Branch Injury Update: What Game Could He Return?

Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch has been around the teams Allen Park Performance Center much more these last couple of weeks.

Prior to practice on Friday afternoon, head coach Dan Campbell provided a promising injury update on the former second-round draft pick.

“He's close. Yep. He's close. He's ready to go. I'm tired of listening to him, alright," said Campbell. "So, I mean that in a good way. Man, he's put in a ton of work and he looks really good. He's close.”

The former Alabama Crimson Tide defender tore his Achilles last season against the Dallas Cowboys and has been rehabbing all offseason.

Since Branch started the 2026 NFL regular season on the Physically Unable to Perform list, he cannot suit up this week against the Carolina Panthers.

While he would be eligible to return next week against the Arizona Cardinals on the road, Detroit's coaching staff has often taken things slow with returning players.

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Detroit has a bye week scheduled following the Cardinals game, so the fist chance could be against the Green Bay Packers.

Branch is a likely candidate to return to practice next week and begin his 21-day window. At any time after the window is opened, the team can activate him and he will be placed on the 53-man roster.

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard is seeking for his unit to build upon their success from the Jets game in Week 4.

"Needless to say, a lot of improvement, a lot of bright spots in that game. I thought we affected the quarterback well, left with five sacks and we left some meat on the bone there. I think it was another two out there that we should have had," said Sheppard. "But overall, all in all improvement, a lot of things on the uptick right now.

"A lot of guys building, growing confidence, earning more playing time in certain spots, earning more roles in certain spots. So, excited to see us go out on primetime this week and put out even better performance.”

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